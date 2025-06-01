Channelscaler: Merger of Galway's Channel Mechanics and US firm Allbound to create 50 new jobs

THE MERGER of Galway company Chanel Mechanics and US firm Allbound is set to create 50 new jobs.

The two Partner Relationship Management (PRM) companies have united to form Channelscaler, which will help B2B companies grow partner revenue faster and more profitably.

The rebrand marks a significant milestone, combining the strengths and expertise of both companies and representing a shared vision for the future of partner programme execution.

Galway-based Minister Hildegarde Naughton welcomed the company's announcement to create an additional 50 highly-skilled positions to support market demand for its platform.

"Galway's reputation for a highly-trained and skilled workforce continues to attract significant investment, as evidenced by Channelscaler's job announcement today," she said.

"Having witnessed the company's incredible journey and seeing their ambitious growth plans, I have no doubt they will continue to put Galway on the map as the global leader in channel automation software."

Empowering companies

Founded in 2010, Channel Mechanics designed and developed channelIT, a cloud-based channel enablement platform delivered as a low-cost SaaS (Software as a Service) model.

Atlanta-based Allbound was founded in 2014 and helps support all the stages of partner selling with automated and assisted prospect communication, deal registration and pipeline management.

As Channelscaler, the company aims to deliver measurable return on investment by simplifying partner operations, accelerating indirect revenue and reducing cost of channel sales.

According to global technology market analyst firm Canalys, global trade reached an all-time high of $33tn in 2024, with indirect revenue accounting for greater than 70 per cent of all purchases.

Recognising this immense and growing opportunity, Channelscaler is dedicated to empowering companies that sell to, through and with partners to take advantage of this opportunity.

'A statement of intent'

"Today marks a significant milestone as we go to market under a unified brand uniting two incredible companies," said Kenneth Fox, CEO of Channelscaler.

"This isn't just a name change, it's a statement of intent.

“We're combining intuitive partner engagement with enterprise-grade automation to deliver what channel leaders need most: the platform, data, and insights to scale partner revenue — with confidence and clarity."

Anne Lanigan, Divisional Manager for Technology & Services at Enterprise Ireland, welcomed the expansion and rebrand announcement.

"Channelscaler's success and growth in the space of channel sales highlights Ireland's position as an international hub for innovation," she said.

"As part of our new five-year strategy, Enterprise Ireland's ambition is to accelerate sustainable Irish business with globally focused businesses like Channelscaler becoming the primary driver of the economy.

"Enterprise Ireland looks forward to working with the team to continue to support their growth ambitions as they expand their customer base internationally whilst continuing to create jobs here in Galway."