Christmas cheer for high-achieving Irish construction firm
Business

Christmas cheer for high-achieving Irish construction firm

Katie Wingrove and Hannah O'Neill enjoying the festivities (PIC: Brendan Vaughan)

THE team at Ground Construction Limited (GCL) took a well-earned evening off earlier this month to enjoy their Christmas party.

During the evening, which was held at the Claddagh Ring pub in Hendon, North London, an award was given to the Apprentice of the Year.

GCL directors Sooren Chinnappa, Michael Green, John Diviney, Anne Fennessy, Trevor Diviney, Keith O'Connor and Stephen Belc (PICS: Brendan Vaughan)

For 2021, the award - presented in memory of the late GCL team member Frank McHugh, who passed away earlier this year - was won by James Ryan, a trainee site manager with the firm.

Dean, Trevor and Danny Diviney (PICS: Brendan Vaughan)

GCL Managing Director John Diviney addressed the party, where he thanked the GCL teams for all their hard work over the year gone by.

Apprentice Site Manager James Ryan receiving the Frank McHugh Memorial Award from Trevor and John Diviney

Mr Diviney also confirmed the company has now completed “over five million man hours RIDDOR free” – meaning the firm has recorded no work-related injuries or deaths on site in that time, which would fall under the government’s Reporting of Injuries, Diseases and Dangerous Occurrences Regulations (RIDDOR).

Trevor and John Diviney (PICS: Brendan Vaughan)

Mr Diviney added that the firm was looking forward to a “bright and promising 2022 for GCL”.

See More: Christmas Party, GCL, Irish, London

