Co. Louth firm launches new engineering hub in Northern Ireland

A CO. LOUTH firm has launched a new engineering hub in Belfast.

ControlSoft Automation Systems, which is headquartered in Dundalk opened its new software engineering, mechanical and electrical hub in East Belfast this week.

The move will bring 27 new jobs to the local area over the course of the next three years.

“Growing and developing our software sector is a key priority of mine,” Northern Ireland’s Economy Minister, Dr Caoimhe Archibald said at the opening of the new offices.

“ControlSoft Automation Systems has chosen to set up its hub here based on our strengths in a range of engineering disciplines,” she added.

“These are high quality jobs being created, with average salaries of £51k.

“Seven of the new positions will be available for graduates, providing a pathway into employment for those just starting out on their career.”

Roles that will be on offer include mechanical and electrical design engineering as well as software and automation engineers.

“Over the next five years we aim to extend our market leading position in control systems for high technology projects in semiconductor manufacturing, AI and data centres by quadrupling our employees and turnover,” Dermot Carragher, managing director and co-founder of ControlSoft Automation Systems, said.

"Our new office in Belfast will be pivotal to this, with the team servicing current and future clients in Great Britain," he added.

“The presence of a highly skilled workforce, excellent universities and the strong tech and business environment in Northern Ireland made it a very easy decision to invest in the region.”