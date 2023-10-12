Doyle Collection bolsters senior team with two new appointments

THE Doyle Collection has bolstered its senior team with two new additions as it continues its plan to “reach new heights” within its industry.

Katherine Gordon has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer and Anna Abbott is the new Chief Marketing Officer for the Irish-founded international group of luxury hotels.

Both women are based in London but will make regular trips to the firm’s head office in Dublin a spokesperson for the Doyle Collection told the Irish Post this week.

The firm is a family-owned and operated hotel group with landmark properties in Ireland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The Westbury Hotel, the group’s flagship property, is situated in the heart of Dublin, while in Britain they have The Marylebone, The Kensington, and The Bloomsbury hotels, which are all located in central London, as well as The Bristol which is located harbourside in Bristol.

In addition, the group's Irish hotels also include The River Lee in Cork and The Croke Park Hotel in Dublin, while in the US, The Doyle Collection’s Dupont Circle Hotel is located in the centre of Washington D.C.

New arrival, Ms Gordon brings more than 20 years’ experience in commercial, sales and marketing roles across the hospitality sector, to the team.

She has spent the past six and a half years with COMO hotels and previously worked with brands such as Jumeirah and Starwood.

In her latest role, Ms Gordon is responsible for driving the sales and revenue functions across the Irish hotel group as well as driving short lead tactical campaigns.

“The Doyle Collection is in a unique position - being one of the few family-owned luxury hospitality groups within the international marketplace, making my new role as Chief Commercial Officer particularly exciting,” Ms Gordon said.

“Having worked extensively with large corporations as well as boutique brands, I was drawn to the company as it combines both of these unique elements seamlessly.

“In this new role, I plan to continue to balance our global mindset with the warmth of The Doyle Collection’s genuine Irish hospitality to drive the business forward,” she added.

Ms Abbott joins The Doyle Collection from the Tate, the largest museum visitor destination brand in the UK, where she spent the past six years.

She has spent more than 20 years driving reach and reputation for global brands including the Tate, the BBC, Royal Museums Greenwich and Arts Council England.

As Chief Marketing Officer at The Doyle Collection, she is responsible for leading brand strategy and overall marketing, digital, PR and customer relationship management.

“I am delighted to join The Doyle Collection at this exciting time for the company,” she admits.

“What attracted me is the real warmth and focus on people – stemming from the Irish hospitality, modern approach to luxury and relaxed atmosphere.

“This is fused with design, style, creativity, and a very special personalisation of experience - spending time in these spaces just lifts the happiness levels.”

She added: “As Chief Marketing Officer, I’m looking forward to continuing to foster the unique brand experience across every touchpoint, and helping to build brand awareness locally and globally for this most extraordinary group of hotels, restaurants and bars.”

Welcoming the new arrivals, Gordon Drake, Chief Executive Officer, The Doyle Collection, said: “We are delighted to welcome Katherine and Anna to The Doyle Collection, both of whom will be instrumental in our plans for growth and development in the future.”

“With significant investment in our properties over recent years, from recent refurbishments in The Westbury in Dublin and The Kensington in London to forthcoming introductions of new guest experiences across our bars and restaurants, it is an exciting period for The Doyle Collection.

“We trust that with Katherine and Anna leading our commercial and marketing teams we will continue to reach new heights of hospitality and continue the proud history of this exceptional hotel group.”