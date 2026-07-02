Engineering firms receive funding to help modernise robotic welding methods

A STEEL fabrication firm which specialises in the use of robotic welding will receive Government support to help modernise its manufacturing methods.

Derry based Four Dee is one of five engineering firms in Northern Ireland involved in a new research and development project launched by the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre (AMIC).

Project 4WARD is designed to help the five local companies “improve productivity in welding processes by adopting digital and automation technologies”, a spokesperon for the scheme explained.

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald has confirmed the government will support the project with a £4.8m funding injection.

“The shared knowledge of the research and innovation team at AMIC and the practical experience of these companies will help identify innovative and practical ways to improve productivity by adopting new technologies in welding processes,” she said.

“This commitment to innovation and productivity improvements by these five companies will ensure they remain competitive and at the forefront of developments in their field.”

As well as Magherafelt based Four Dee, the businesses involved in the project are Hyster Yale in Craigavon, Terex, which has sites in Ballymoney, Dungannon, Omagh and Cookstown, Nugent Trailers in Dungannon and Datum Design in Lisburn.

The project is also designed to help the companies establish new product lines, reduce waste, increase manufacturing capacity and increase knowledge in manufacturing digitalisation.

Invest NI has offered AMIC and the five companies involved £4.8m of support to deliver the project.

“Project 4WARD provides an opportunity to work with some great NI manufacturers to advance, demonstrate and deploy state of the art industrial digitalisation and automation welding processes,” AMIC CEO Sam Turner said.

“The project will help businesses design their products and processes for automated welding, improve quality and productivity and address the gap in availability of experienced skilled welders,” he added.

“Robotic welding in itself is not new, but the fusion of emergent technologies that we will develop together on the project will enable manufacturers to get optimum productivity, usage and yield from automated welding.”

Four Dee Director Alan Donnelly said the project is a “major opportunity” for the firm to “modernise how robotic welding is programmed and delivered”.

“By developing off‑line, virtual programming methods, we hope to reduce downtime on the shop floor while improving efficiency and consistency across our products,” he explained.

“Working closely with AMIC and the other participating companies, we will apply and exchange these insights to tackle common manufacturing challenges and improve best practice across the group,” he added.

“This collaboration will help us build a more adaptable, competitive welding operation and strengthen our ability to deliver large‑scale, custom machinery for customers at home and abroad.”

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.