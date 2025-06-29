Family-owned Limerick logistics firm to increase workforce by up to 20 per cent with new state-of-the-art facility
Business

Family-owned Limerick logistics firm to increase workforce by up to 20 per cent with new state-of-the-art facility

The company is a fourth-generation logistics and transport provider with five decades of experience (Image: Fusion Logistics)

A FAMILY-OWNED logistics business in Co. Limerick has begun work on a new 100,000 sq ft warehousing facility, which could see its workforce increase by 20 per cent.

Fusion Logistics is a fourth-generation logistics and transport provider based at the Annacotty Business Park with over 50 years of industry expertise.

The new state-of-the-art warehouse will nearly double the current warehousing capacity and marks a significant milestone in the company's continued growth.

"What sets us apart is a cutting edge 100,000 sq ft facility built for high-volume efficiency, a client-focussed mindset and the flexibility to offer customer digital tracking fulfilment and storage solutions," said Managing Director Patrick Murrihy.

Broad client base

Phase 1 of the project will see the facility hold approximately 7,500 pallets and upon completion, the site is expected to increase pallet capacity to 25,000.

The expansion will also see a 15-20 per cent increase in staffing, reinforcing Fusion Logistics' commitment to regional economic development.

With a strong focus on customer service, innovation and local community, Fusion Logistics has become a trusted partner to businesses across Ireland.

It sets itself apart by integrating warehousing and storage with transport and distribution services, offering tailored solutions to customers across all sectors.

The company serves a broad client base throughout the mid-west and beyond, with trusted names such as Johnson & Johnson, Serosep, Teleflex Medical, Uniphar, and Ishka Irish Spring Water among them.

"Given our location and the access to national routes, and the quality of this complex, our clients are going to get the service that they deserve," said Operations Manager Dennis Murrihy.

'Partners in helping companies grow'

Meanwhile, Patrick Murrihy said one of the key aims of the family-run firm's project was to support local talent.

"At the heart of it all are our people," he said.

"This expansion isn't about bigger buildings, it's about creating solid, skilled jobs, being able to meet the demand, supporting local talent and making a real impact.

"Our goal is simple — we want to grow our presence across Ireland, build our brand and give businesses the support they really need.

"We see ourselves as partners in helping companies grow and that means they can rely on us, trust us and that we genuinely have a drive to help them to succeed."

As construction progresses, Fusion Logistics is aiming to welcome new and existing clients to its expanded facilities and continue to deliver bespoke, efficient and cost-effective logistics solutions tailored to each customer's unique needs.

See More: Fusion Logistics, Limerick

Related
Business 1 hour ago

LDA acquires Co. Dublin site with potential for more than 350 homes

By: Gerard Donaghy

Business 2 hours ago

Japanese pharmaceutical company Astellas to invest €129m in its Irish operations

By: Gerard Donaghy

Business 2 days ago

Dr Barry Drees returns to TriloDocs as an advisor

By: Irish Post

Latest
Travel 1 day ago

A trip to Guernsey reveals tales of resistance, betrayal and survival under Nazi occupation

By: James Ruddy

Entertainment 1 day ago

From Disco Pigs to adapting Sing Street for the stage, Enda Walsh tells all

By: Claudia Redmond

News 1 day ago

Northern Ireland’s economy shrinks amid global uncertainty

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 day ago

Ireland launches major maritime overhaul to fuel growth

By: Mark Murphy

Travel 2 days ago

Copenhagen - cool, cultured and deliciously Danish

By: Maria Boyle

News 2 days ago

Ireland joins EU SAFE defence scheme

By: Mark Murphy