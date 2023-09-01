Founder of boutique Irish gin and rum brand reveals secret to their success

JASON KIDD founded Outkast Brands in 2019 to “invigorate the Irish spirits market”.

The Irish entrepreneur wanted to bring something new and contemporary to both the gin and rum categories and has been working hard at that ever since.

It’s fair to say he’s achieved his goals already, with the firm’s brands - Blood Monkey Gin and Two Shores Rum - now available in 14 countries globally.

But he is still determined to achieve more and has plenty more goals to reach in the years ahead with the Dublin-based business.

This week he took time out to talk to The Irish Post – where he revealed some of the secrets behind their success so far…

You founded Outcast Brands in 2019, what inspired you to start this business?

We started Outcast Brands with the aim of invigorating the Irish spirits market and bringing something new and contemporary to both the gin and rum categories.

I wanted to introduce new styles and innovative ways to enjoy traditional drinks.

I saw a gap in the market to bring fresh energy and push boundaries to engage with both trade partners and consumers who were looking something different – both side of the bar of shelf.

What sets your firm apart from other brands on the market?

Firstly, our innovative approach, we believe in pushing boundaries and bringing new approaches to traditional drinks.

We want our brands to stand out in the market and offer consumers something distinctive and memorable.

But we’re not all chat, we prioritise quality in every aspect of our products.

Through every aspect of the production process to getting our products to market, we ensure that we’re meeting the highest standards.

What are your most popular products and why?

Our Blood Monkey Gin brand was our first and remains our most popular product.

It is currently sold in 14 markets globally including across Europe, the far east and North America.

What have been the highlights for the company to date?

It’s been a whirlwind few years.

We had a tricky start launching the business just before the pandemic but we’re so proud of how far we’ve come in such a short time.

One of the biggest achievements for Outcast Brands has been our international expansion.

Our brands, Blood Monkey Gin and Two Shores Rum, are now available in 14 countries globally.

We’ve managed to bring our Irish products to a wider audience and establish a strong international footprint.

Why do you think you have been successful so far?

Our ability to stand out in a crowded market has definitely been a driving force behind our success.

By introducing new styles and approaches to traditional drinks, we have captured the attention of disillusioned consumers who are seeking new and unique experiences.

And like we said, we prioritise quality in every aspect of our products.

By using high-quality ingredients, having a meticulous production process and developing a unique branding style, we have been to deliver exceptional spirits that truly stand out.

