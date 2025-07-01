Intel informs government of planned redundancies at Irish operations

INTEL has informed the Irish government of planned redundancies at its offices in Kildare.

The US headquartered firm, which produces computer components, is set to cut up to 195 jobs at its Leixlip site.

"As we announced earlier this year, we are taking steps to become a leaner, faster and more efficient company,” a spokesperson for Intel in Ireland said this week.

“We are making these decisions based on careful consideration of what’s needed to position our business for the future, and we will treat people with care and respect as we complete this important work,” they added.

In April Intel's new CEO Lip-Bu Tan said the tech giant would be streamlining operations globally, with plans to cut up to 20 per cent of its workforce worldwide.

Ireland’s Social Protection Minister Dara Calleary has confirmed that the Irish Government has put social protection supports in place to assist Intel workers.

“Firstly, my immediate thoughts are with the workers and their families who are facing this difficult news,” Minister Calleary said.

"My department will be contacting the company to offer information on all of our income and employment supports that are available to assist these employees over the coming months,” he added.

“We will ensure that those affected employees will receive access to all necessary supports without delay.”

Mr Calleary confirmed that a dedicated team at this department would be made available to “meet with the workforce to ensure swift access to income supports, including the new Jobseeker’s Pay-Related Benefit”.

“This new scheme provides a weekly payment of up to €450, which will help people during this period of uncertainty while they seek new employment,” he explained.

“The team will also be available to support workers into alternative employment, or to access appropriate education and development options.

“Anyone affected should note that the easiest and quickest way to apply for a jobseeker's payment is online at MyWelfare.ie, which provides safe, convenient online access to social welfare services.”