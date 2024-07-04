Irish aparthotel chain Staycity acquires prime new London location

STAYCITY has announced the acquisition of a new location in London.

Based in Dublin, the aparthotel operator has purchased a site in Nine Elms, south London, close to the redeveloped Battersea Power Station.

The firm, which was founded by Kilkenny-born brothers Tom and Ger Walsh in 2004, currently operates six Wilde Aparthotels – in Berlin, Edinburgh, Manchester and three in London in Aldgate, Covent Garden and Paddington.

All are located close to the city centres near key tourist attractions, making them popular with both leisure and business travellers.

Further Wilde properties are due to open in Cambridge, Lisbon, Munich and Porto and two more in London, with their Nine Elms property confirmed this week.

“The Nine Elms/ Battersea area has been on Staycity’s target radar following the announcement of the Northern line extension,” Neil Short, Staycity Group’s development director for London, explained.

“Since the prestigious redevelopment of Battersea Power Station was completed, attracting the relocation of the US embassy and Apple’s European headquarters, it has become one of the most vibrant and active areas of London,” he added.

“We’re excited to be playing a part in its growth story.”

The new London site, a three-storey office block which they purchased from Unite Students for an undisclosed sum, will boast 177 apartments.

The Irish firm will develop the site in partnership with Citygrove, who will oversee the initial planning and construction, Staycity confirmed this week.

Once planning permission is obtained, they will seek funding for the £70m development, on which building is expected to begin in 2026 and complete in the second half of 2027.

When complete, the newest Wilde Aparthotel will offer a mix of studios and one-bedroom apartments, sleeping up to four people.

“The self-catering apartments will have fully-equipped kitchens with luxury appliances and a fresh, modern design throughout that features playful, witty touches inspired by Irish playwright Oscar Wilde,” Staycity has confirmed.

“Facilities will include a laundry room, 24-hour reception, lounge where guests can eat, meet or work, a café, pantry, gym and bar,” they add.