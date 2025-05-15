London-based fund management agency opens Dublin office
London-based fund management agency opens Dublin office

THE Guinness Global Investors organisation has opened a Dublin office in a bid to expand its reach across the EU.

Based in London, the fund management firm has opened an office in Dublin’s Merrion Square, which is home to its new subsidiary, Guinness Asset Management (Ireland) Ltd (GAMIL).

Edward Guinness is CEO at Guinness Global Investors

“Our Dublin office will enhance our ability to serve European clients, providing them with improved access to our strategies, and a stronger foundation for long-term investment success,” Edward Guinness, who is CEO at Guinness Global Investors, said.

The firm further explained that the establishment of the Dublin office reflects the firm’s “strategic ambition to expand its European reach and increase levels of efficiency and services for clients”.

