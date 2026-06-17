Jobs boost as Co. Armagh machine manufacturer Roco announces expansion

A MACHINE manufacturing company in Co. Armagh has announced plans for a €2.5m investment to expand its factory and create 30 new jobs.

The news comes after family-run firm Roco, which specialises in crushing and screening equipment, secured £8m in export sales over the last 12 months.

The investment will double the company's headcount to increase capacity and productivity and is being supported by Invest NI, which has offered £210,000 to support the growth.

Roles across production, design, finance and sales are available, with seven of the jobs already in place.

Roco CEO Shane Connolly said the expansion will vastly improve productivity, allowing the firm to expand internationally.

Speaking during a visit to the company's Crossmaglen factory, Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald said Roco's export success shows how local firms can compete on the global stage.

"This investment will boost productivity, create high-quality jobs in Crossmaglen and help strengthen the local economy, supporting my vision of a more regionally-balanced economy," she added.

Alistair Quinn, Invest NI's Head of Southern Regional Business, said the agency had worked closely with Roco since 2020 to build its capability and unlock international.

"Along with the support to grow its headcount, our trade team has connected Shane with our in-market teams in the US and Middle East to develop opportunities in Mexico, Europe and Asia," he said.

"We're looking forward to seeing where this investment takes the company next."

International expansion

Connolly said expanding Roco's facility and workforce to bring more assembly production work in-house will improve the quality of its products and reduce lead times.

"This will not only improve our efficiencies but also our productivity," he said.

"We will be able to double the amount of machinery options we offer so that we can attract even more new customers in international markets following our recent export wins."

Roco's mobile crushing and screening equipment is used in the construction, quarrying and recycling industries to reduce the size of rubble and screen the materials into various sizes.

Its machines are hybrid electric and are currently sold across Ireland, Britain, Europe and the US.

Roco also announced today that it had appointment Avraamidis Group as its official dealer partner in Cyprus as it expands its European network.

The firm says the partnership strengthens its presence in the Eastern Mediterranean region and reinforces its commitment to providing industry-leading screening, crushing and recycling solutions.

"As we continue our strategic expansion throughout Europe and further afield, it is essential that we partner with organisations that share our passion for customer support, technical excellence and long-term growth," said Connolly.

"From the moment we met the Avraamidis team, it was clear that they embodied these values."

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