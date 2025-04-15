Leading Belfast hotel makes new appointment to ‘enhance guest experience’

A LEADING Belfast hotel has made a new appointment to help ‘enhance’ guest experiences at the city-centre venue.

Damien McDonald has been announced as the new deputy general manager at the Grand Central Hotel.

The property is one of six hotels in the Hastings Hotels group, which Mr McDonald has been with for over two decades.

“Damien brings over two decades of hospitality experience to the role, having built an impressive career with Hastings Hotels,” a spokesperson for the Group said in a statement confirming the new position.

“Throughout his 20 years with the group, Damien has held a range of senior management positions, including Beverage Manager at the Europa Hotel, Food & Beverage Manager and Hotels Operations Manager at the Grand Central, and most recently, Group Beverage Manager,” they added.

In his new position, Mr McDonald will work alongside the hotel’s general manager, Jake McHugh, to oversee the day-to-day operations and “continued development of the hotel and its team” the Group spokesperson further confirmed.

His role will be “key” to “enhancing the guest experience and maintaining the Grand Central’s reputation as one of Northern Ireland’s leading 5-star properties”, they added.

"We are delighted to welcome Damien to this important role," said Mr McHugh

"His wealth of knowledge, operational expertise, and passion for excellence make him an invaluable asset to both our team and our guests.

“Damien’s appointment reinforces the Grand Central Hotel’s commitment to delivering world-class service and unforgettable hospitality in the heart of Belfast."