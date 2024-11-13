How will Irish-America fare under Trump's second term?

A RINGSIDE seat to history unfolding is both thrilling and daunting.

The US election has convulsed the country, the wider world and has left a powerful impact. No more so than on the special relationship between Ireland and America.

Our bond exists with the Oval Office and is looked on enviously by many countries.

'Brand Ireland' and connection to all things Celtic is welcomed across political circles in Washington. To say nothing of historic Irish power bases in New York, Boston and Chicago.

'Irish-Americans for Kamala' was set up by diaspora groups active at Chicago's Democratic National Convention (DNC) in August. Storied history between Irish and Democrats stretch back to JFK's visit to Ireland in June 1963 and solidified with the involvement in Irish affairs of Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

I criss-crossed America to attend rallies for both presidential candidates in the closing days and hours of last week's campaign.

While the Irish vote may have been 'locked in' for Harris due to the Biden effect, it was clear that all other demographics were up for grabs by either candidate.

Finding myself in the midst of Donald Trump's final rally in Pittsburgh, in the key swing state of Pennsylvania on election eve was both equally electrifying and unnerving.

The passion, determination and sheer grit to win the vote was visceral, with an aggressive fervour rarely seen in politics.

The contrast 24 hours later on election night after returning to Washington to Kamala Harris' would-be Victory Party in the grounds of her former Howard University was stark.

Palpable dismay and bewilderment was widespread, with the perfectly manicured stage setup in front of the college campus backdrop being both beautiful and tragic.

Boxes with placards and American flags remained unopened, seats empty and huge monitors turned to bluescreen.

The expectant jubilant crowds melted away, dazed and dismayed as Kamala Harris' staff told them to go home. She would deliver a concession speech the next day.

Cut to the White House Rose Garden the next morning, and I witnessed President Joe Biden at the mercy of the media mob beside me, as he praised his VP for her commitment and campaigning 'on the trail'.

Ignoring his positivity, Fox News and fellow right wing hacks cat-called 'what went wrong, Mr President?" as Biden took to his heels and sought refuge back into 'the Oval'.

The same piranha-type fervour was dispensed to Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in the Press Briefing Room later. Aggressive questioning led her to leave the podium as right wing media again sensed blood in the political water.

They chided the Biden White House for not putting the President on the podium himself. Imagine that scenario.

As the fallout and apprehension of a Trump administration continues post election, Irish-America and its diplomats will be crafting new strategies to influence, impact, charm and cajole the 47th president.

Customary congratulations from Taoiseach and Tanaiste have been despatched and new relationships are being shaped.

Donald Trump remains proud of his late mother's Scottish birth in the Hebrides, her Celtic lineage as a McLeod. and retains an affection for this part of the world.

It's a starting point, alongside his business interest golf courses in County Clare and Ayrshire.

The next four years may be inevitably tumultuous, and diplomatic somersaults may be required for plain sailing.

Let the much needed magic from the Irish Embassy - and new Taoiseach - begin.