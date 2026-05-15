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Mary Robinson and the moment Ireland embraced its own abroad
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Mary Robinson and the moment Ireland embraced its own abroad

IN 1990 Mary Robinson was elected Ireland’s first female President.

It was a Presidency that could not have been more symbolic.

The first woman, the first Independent, and the first, indeed, not to have the support of Fianna Fáil.

A new decade had arrived and Ireland was on the cusp of something remarkably different. No one was quite sure what that was, but the omens were all there.

Change was coming...

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