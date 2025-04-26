Midlands Comhaltas competitors battle for All Britain fleadh berths
Culture

Midlands Comhaltas competitors battle for All Britain fleadh berths

THE Birmingham Branch of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann recently welcomed competitors back to Birmingham for the Midlands Regional Fleadh.

With participants coming from Cambridge, Nottingham, Birmingham, Coventry, Leicester, Leamington Spa and Newport in Wales, the event attracted over 100 musicians of all ages competing for a coveted spot at the All Britain Fleadh to be held in Coventry June 27-29.

Eddie O'Donnell secures first place for Newly Composed Tunes (Pics: Chris Egan)

In addition to the music, Marian Dwyer, Chair for the Midlands Regional Fleadh led an Irish language class with a difference, teaching the audience the participation dance, the Hokey Cokey or in Irish An Hócai Cócai.

Scroll down for more images from the event...

A relaxed Sinead Turner following her Button Accoridan Competion entry (Pics: Chris Egan)

Hugo Rattigan plays the Rattlin' Bog on whistle (Pics: Chris Egan)

David Simpson in the Senior Harp Competition (Pics: Chris Egan)

A trio of medals for Marianne McAleer who secured first in lilting, Irish and English singing (Pics: Chris Egan)

Under-12s Maya Ramsorrun, Aim Troalen-and Freya Weed secure-first place in the Trios Under-12s (Pics: Chris Egan)

Aidan Winhall secures first place in the 15-18 category of bodhrán (Pics: Chris Egan)

Amairgin The Gael win the Grúpai Ceoil Senior Competition

 

Marian Dwyer Chair, Midland Regional Fleadh leads Fleadh audiance in a redition od the Hokey Cokey in the Irish Language, An Hócai Cócai

Members of the CCÉ Rathmore in the Grúpai Ceoil, the group secured first place in the Under 12 category

See More: All-Britain Fleadh, Coventry, Midlands Comhaltas

Related

‘Delight’ as Coventry confirmed as host city for All Britain Fleadh
Culture 1 month ago

‘Delight’ as Coventry confirmed as host city for All Britain Fleadh

By: Fiona Audley

Author Sharon Guard reflects on fiction, fertility and the untold truths of 1980s Ireland
Culture 4 hours ago

Author Sharon Guard reflects on fiction, fertility and the untold truths of 1980s Ireland

By: Sharon Guard

Titanic Belfast ‘honoured’ to be first port of call for Lucian Freud exhibition
Culture 1 week ago

Titanic Belfast ‘honoured’ to be first port of call for Lucian Freud exhibition

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Chef Richard Corrigan opens countryside retreat up for second culinary festival
Business 2 days ago

Chef Richard Corrigan opens countryside retreat up for second culinary festival

By: Fiona Audley

Residents sent threatening letters after flags erected in Northern Irish town
News 2 days ago

Residents sent threatening letters after flags erected in Northern Irish town

By: Fiona Audley

How you can watch the funeral of Pope Francis
News 2 days ago

How you can watch the funeral of Pope Francis

By: Fiona Audley

Government will spend €190k to get more women into Irish politics
News 2 days ago

Government will spend €190k to get more women into Irish politics

By: Fiona Audley

Homes evacuated after petrol bomb thrown through bedroom window
News 2 days ago

Homes evacuated after petrol bomb thrown through bedroom window

By: Fiona Audley

Full extent of storm damage to forests of Ireland revealed
News 2 days ago

Full extent of storm damage to forests of Ireland revealed

By: Fiona Audley