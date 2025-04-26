Midlands Comhaltas competitors battle for All Britain fleadh berths

THE Birmingham Branch of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann recently welcomed competitors back to Birmingham for the Midlands Regional Fleadh.

With participants coming from Cambridge, Nottingham, Birmingham, Coventry, Leicester, Leamington Spa and Newport in Wales, the event attracted over 100 musicians of all ages competing for a coveted spot at the All Britain Fleadh to be held in Coventry June 27-29.

In addition to the music, Marian Dwyer, Chair for the Midlands Regional Fleadh led an Irish language class with a difference, teaching the audience the participation dance, the Hokey Cokey or in Irish An Hócai Cócai.