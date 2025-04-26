Midlands Comhaltas competitors battle for All Britain fleadh berths

THE Birmingham Branch of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann recently welcomed competitors back to Birmingham for the Midlands Regional Fleadh.
With participants coming from Cambridge, Nottingham, Birmingham, Coventry, Leicester, Leamington Spa and Newport in Wales, the event attracted over 100 musicians of all ages competing for a coveted spot at the All Britain Fleadh to be held in Coventry June 27-29.
Eddie O'Donnell secures first place for Newly Composed Tunes (Pics: Chris Egan)
In addition to the music, Marian Dwyer, Chair for the Midlands Regional Fleadh led an Irish language class with a difference, teaching the audience the participation dance, the Hokey Cokey or in Irish An Hócai Cócai.
A relaxed Sinead Turner following her Button Accoridan Competion entry (Pics: Chris Egan)
Hugo Rattigan plays the Rattlin' Bog on whistle (Pics: Chris Egan)
David Simpson in the Senior Harp Competition (Pics: Chris Egan)
A trio of medals for Marianne McAleer who secured first in lilting, Irish and English singing (Pics: Chris Egan)
Under-12s Maya Ramsorrun, Aim Troalen-and Freya Weed secure-first place in the Trios Under-12s (Pics: Chris Egan)
Aidan Winhall secures first place in the 15-18 category of bodhrán (Pics: Chris Egan)
Amairgin The Gael win the Grúpai Ceoil Senior Competition