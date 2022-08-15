Bad Sisters: release date, cast and all you need to know about the new Sharon Horgan comedy

BRAND NEW dark-comedy series Bad Sisters comes to our screens shortly with a release date set for this week.

The show comes from the mind of Sharon Horgan, who also stars, and follows five sisters as they set about planning the murder of one of their husbands.

Here's everything you need to know about the hugely anticipated show.

When is Bad Sisters released?

The first two episodes of the show drop on Apple TV+ on Friday 19 August. Episode one is titled 'The Prick'.

After that, an episode will be released each week until the finale on 14 October.

The cast

There is a particular Irish focus in the show, with Horgan writing and starring as Eva Garvey. Beyond that, the remaining Garvey sisters are made up of Anne-Marie Duff (London), Sarah Greene (Cork), Eva Birthistle (Wicklow) and Eve Hewson (Dublin).

Remaining cast members include Claes Bang as the husband of Grace, and Daryl McCormack and Brian Gleeson, both from Ireland, who play life assurance investigators assigned to the case.

The story

The description on the Apple TV+ website reads:

“Bad Sisters follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another."

The show is set in rural Ireland, and is based off the Flemish TV show Clan which originally aired in 2012, before being made available on Channel 4 in 2016.

The trailer

Watch the trailer for the show below:

Apple TV+

To watch the show, viewers will have to have an Apple TV+ subscription, which can be purchased on tv.apple.com.

After that, the service can be used on Apple TV devices, smart TVs and streaming devices, gaming consoles or cable and satellite services.

Viewers can also login on tv.apple.com and view from a web browser.