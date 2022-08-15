Bad Sisters: release date, cast and all you need to know about the new Sharon Horgan comedy
Entertainment

Bad Sisters: release date, cast and all you need to know about the new Sharon Horgan comedy

Sarah Greene, Sharon Horgan and Eve Hewson in “Bad Sisters,” premiering globally August 19, 2022 on Apple TV+.

BRAND NEW dark-comedy series Bad Sisters comes to our screens shortly with a release date set for this week.

The show comes from the mind of Sharon Horgan, who also stars, and follows five sisters as they set about planning the murder of one of their husbands.

Here's everything you need to know about the hugely anticipated show.

 

When is Bad Sisters released?

The first two episodes of the show drop on Apple TV+ on Friday 19 August. Episode one is titled 'The Prick'.

After that, an episode will be released each week until the finale on 14 October.

 

The cast

There is a particular Irish focus in the show, with Horgan writing and starring as Eva Garvey. Beyond that, the remaining Garvey sisters are made up of Anne-Marie Duff (London), Sarah Greene (Cork), Eva Birthistle (Wicklow) and Eve Hewson (Dublin).

Remaining cast members include Claes Bang as the husband of Grace, and Daryl McCormack and Brian Gleeson, both from Ireland, who play life assurance investigators assigned to the case.

 

The story

The description on the Apple TV+ website reads:

Bad Sisters follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another."

The show is set in rural Ireland, and is based off the Flemish TV show Clan which originally aired in 2012, before being made available on Channel 4 in 2016.

 

The trailer

Watch the trailer for the show below:

 

Apple TV+

To watch the show, viewers will have to have an Apple TV+ subscription, which can be purchased on tv.apple.com.

After that, the service can be used on Apple TV devices, smart TVs and streaming devices, gaming consoles or cable and satellite services.

Viewers can also login on tv.apple.com and view from a web browser.

See More: Apple TV+, Bad Sisters, Sharon Horgan

Related

Trailer released for Sharon Horgan's Apple TV+ dark comedy 'Bad Sisters'
Entertainment 2 weeks ago

Trailer released for Sharon Horgan's Apple TV+ dark comedy 'Bad Sisters'

By: Connell McHugh

Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, to have London premiere today
Entertainment 5 hours ago

Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, to have London premiere today

By: Connell McHugh

Laura Whitmore to make West End stage debut next month
Entertainment 7 hours ago

Laura Whitmore to make West End stage debut next month

By: Irish Post

Latest

Condemnation levelled at sectarian events and incidents in Northern Ireland over the weekend
News 2 hours ago

Condemnation levelled at sectarian events and incidents in Northern Ireland over the weekend

By: Connell McHugh

Israel Olatunde beats his own Irish PB to make 100m semi-finals at at the European Athletics Championships in Munich
Sport 3 hours ago

Israel Olatunde beats his own Irish PB to make 100m semi-finals at at the European Athletics Championships in Munich

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Nathan Collins says's 'he wants to be the best' after keeping a clean sheet against Fulham
Sport 5 hours ago

Nathan Collins says's 'he wants to be the best' after keeping a clean sheet against Fulham

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Lowry and Power drop out of the top 30 in the FedEx Cup season rankings ahead of the BMW Championship this week
Sport 7 hours ago

Lowry and Power drop out of the top 30 in the FedEx Cup season rankings ahead of the BMW Championship this week

By: Conor O'Donoghue

IN PHOTOS: vast collection of Kennedy family photos available to view online
News 8 hours ago

IN PHOTOS: vast collection of Kennedy family photos available to view online

By: Irish Post