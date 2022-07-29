Trailer released for Sharon Horgan's Apple TV+ dark comedy 'Bad Sisters'

THE TRAILER has been released for a new Apple TV+ Ireland-based dark comedy from writer Sharon Horgan.

Bad Sisters follows the tight-knit Garvey sisters, the husband of one of whom winds up dead, launching a life insurance investigation.

The investigators set their sights on the sisters, all of whom had ample reason to kill him.

Starring Horgan as one of the sisters, the remaining cast is made up of Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson as the other Garvey sisters.

Claes Bang, Brian Gleeson, Daryl McCormack, Assaad Bouab and newcomer Saise Quinn round out the ensemble cast.

Bad Sisters will mark Horgan’s first project to premiere from a first-look deal with Apple TV+ and is produced by her Merman production company.

The trailer shows the sisters attending their brother-in-law's funeral, with a flashback to six months earlier showing the complex nature of the family's dynamic.

"You're talking about taking a man's life," Horgan says, to which Sarah Greene's character replies:

"Not a man. That monster."

The series is executive produced and written by Horgan with Brett Baer and Dave Finkel, who adapted it from the Belgian version of the series “Clan,” which was created by Malin-Sarah Gozin. Horgan, Faye Dorn and Clelia Mountford executive produce for Merman; and Gozin, Bert Hamelinck and Michael Sagol executive produce for Caviar.

In addition to Horgan, Baer and Finkel, the series is written by Karen Cogan, Ailbhe Keogan, Daniel Cullen, Perrie Balthazar and Paul Howard. Dearbhla Walsh, Josephine Bornebusch and Rebecca Gatward serve as directors. Walsh also serves as executive producer. “Bad Sisters” is produced by Merman Television and ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

The 10-episode series will debut globally with the first two episodes on Friday 19 August, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through 14 October.

Watch the trailer below: