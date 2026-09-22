Belfast gets planning for Fleadh 2027

PREPARATIONS are already underway in Belfast for Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2027.

Hot off the success of this year’s event, which was held in the city over the summer, planning has begun for the next instalment of the festival which will also be held in Belfast.

This week Northern Ireland’s Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald and Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins met with the Mayor of Belfast Councillor Róis-Máire Donnelly and some of the event stakeholders to get started on planning.

“Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2026 was a landmark event, celebrating Irish music, language and culture while delivering significant benefits for tourism, local businesses and communities,” Minister Archibald said.

“It’s demonstrated what can be achieved through strong partnership working and today was an opportunity to thank everyone who helped make the Fleadh such a success, learn from their experience and begin looking ahead to 2027,” she added.

“Our collective aim is to make next year’s Fleadh even bigger and better, and I am committed to working with our partners to build on this year’s tremendous success and maximise the benefits for our economy and communities.”

The 2026 event was delivered by Belfast City Council along with Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann and Ards CCÉ.

“Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2026 showcased Belfast at its very best,” Minister Kimmins said.

“It brought significant cultural, social and economic benefits, attracted visitors from across Ireland and beyond, and demonstrated what can be achieved when organisations work together towards a common goal,” she added.

Mayor Donnelly said this week’s meeting was a “great” opportunity to reflect on the success of this year’s event.

“It was great to take the opportunity today to share our experiences of co-ordinating and delivering such a large-scale event and to discuss how we can work together with all partners as we look ahead to 1-8 August 2027,” she explained.

“Our council teams worked incredibly hard to deliver a Fleadh which will live long in the memory, together with our partners at Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann and Ards CCÉ,” she added.

“Co-operation and input from our musicians, city centre partners, local businesses, the creative, tourism and hospitality sectors, sponsors and all our statutory agencies was also vital – go raibh míle maith agaibh to everyone who got behind our bid to bring Fleadh to Béal Feirste and helped to make it such a huge success.”

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