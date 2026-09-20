Two men jailed over Co. Antrim rioting that left people 'fearing for their lives'

TWO men have been jailed after taking part in rioting in Co. Antrim last summer that left people 'fearing for their lives'.

At Antrim Crown Court on Friday, 28-year-old Stephen Ritchie from Bangor was sentenced to 34 months, comprising 12 months in custody and the remainder on licence.

Joel Gordon, 21, from Bangor was sentenced to four years' in custody with half to be served on licence.

Both men were convicted of riot after being identified as having participated in serious disorder in Ballymena on June 11, 2025.

Large-scale disorder erupted in the town two days earlier in the wake of a peaceful protest that was held following the arrest of two 14-year-old boys over the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

Further disorder followed in the town and subsequently spread across Northern Ireland during the ensuing days, with 107 officers injured.

On the night of June 11 in Ballymena, there was a large crowd, which included Ritchie and Gordon, throwing bottles and masonry at police.

Gordon was also seen igniting a firework and shooting it in the direction of police.

His image was included in the Op Exposure release and he was identified as having been involved in riot.

"In shameful scenes, there was large-scale disorder by people intent on causing harm," said Detective Chief Inspector Michael O'Loan.

"Damage was caused to roads, homes, cars and local business premises with people left fearing for their lives.

"Our officers came under attack and many left injured after petrol bombs, heavy masonry and fireworks were thrown at them.

"At the time, we assured the public that we will work tirelessly to restore calm and ensure that anyone who chooses to take part in this criminality is brought to justice.

"Our dedicated investigation team has worked tirelessly to ensure that those involved are prosecuted — today's sentencings are two of many over this disorder."

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