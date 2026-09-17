Mundy heads Camden charity shindig

IRISH singer-songwriter Mundy will headline a special night of music at the Electric Ballroom in Camden, London, on Friday, September 25.

An Irish Shindig is being staged in aid of icap, the charity supporting the mental health and wellbeing of the Irish community in Britain. All proceeds from the concert will go to the organisation, which is marking its 30th anniversary.

Born in Birr, Co. Offaly, Mundy has been a popular presence on the Irish music scene for three decades.

After moving to Dublin at the age of 18, he joined the city’s busking circuit and began writing songs including Gin & Tonic Sky. He reached an international audience when To You I Bestow appeared on the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet.

His best-known recordings also include his hugely popular version of Galway Girl with Sharon Shannon. Over a career spanning eight albums, Mundy has shared stages with Bob Dylan, Neil Young, R.E.M. and The Pogues, and has performed at the White House.

Also appearing will be singer-songwriter Jessica Sweetman, who has opened for artists including Van Morrison, Hozier, Keane and Alfie Boe. She has performed at venues including the Royal Albert Hall and recently toured Britain with Boe and electronic music pioneer Paul Oakenfold.

Completing the bill are London Irish favourites The Reels. Formed in 2006, the group combine vocals, guitar, mandolin, fiddle, accordion, bass and drums, mixing traditional Irish music with contemporary material and giving familiar classics a fresh treatment.

An Irish Shindig takes place at the Electric Ballroom, 184 Camden High Street, London NW1 8QP, on Friday, September 25. Early-bird tickets cost £20 and are available through See Tickets.