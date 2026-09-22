Public urged to nominate walls to be used for street art mural

THE Irish public has been asked to nominate walls across the country that would make a good location for a street art installation.

The Department for Culture, Communications and Sport has confirmed that The Walls Project will deliver a nationwide programme of street art and graffiti workshops across the country in the coming months.

The initiative – which invites young people aged 12-18 to explore the art of graffiti and spray painting - has been organised to mark Ireland’s Presidency of the European Union, which runs until December.

Culture Minister Patrick O’Donovan issued an open call this week urging members of the public to nominate spaces where murals can be created in their neighbourhood.

“I am delighted to support The Walls Project as part of Ireland’s Presidency of the EU,” Minister O’Donovan said.

“It is an innovative way to engage young people in particular with the themes of the Irish Presidency,” he explained.

“The Irish Presidency will take forward an ambitious agenda, focussed on the core themes of competitiveness, values and security.

“Culture and creativity are great ways to highlight the work we are doing in this space, and I would like to thank Waterford Walls, all the young people engaged and the artists themselves and I look forward to watching the process unfold and seeing the outcome.”

The Walls Project is already underway, with a workshop taking place at King John’s Castle in Limerick earlier this month.

This weekend the team will be working at the local Scout Den in Dún Laoghaire and in the Pocket Park on Thomas Street in Waterford.

“As part of the programme, communities, organisations and local authorities are asked to nominate a permanent wall for a landmark mural celebrating Ireland’s Presidency of the EU,” a spokesperson for Minister O’Donovan’s department said.

“The selected location will become home to a lasting public artwork, creating a tangible legacy of the celebrations and reflecting themes of cultural exchange, connection and shared creativity,” they added.

Members of the public who wish to nominate a wall should email [email protected].

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