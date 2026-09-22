Man dies following collision between car and bus

A MAN has died after being involved in a collision in Co. Waterford.

A car and a bus collided in Kinsalebeg in Ardmore on September 20.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Shortly before 8pm, Gardaí and emergency services responded to a collision involving a bus and a car on the N25 between Youghal and Dungarvan at Kinsalebeg,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“The driver of the car, a male in his mid 60s, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” they confirmed.

“All occupants of the bus were medically assessed at the scene and no serious injuries were reported,” they added.

The police force has urged any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

“Road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N25 between Grange and Pilltown Cross between 7.30pm and 8pm are asked to make this footage available to the investigating Gardaí,” they said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on 058 48600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

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