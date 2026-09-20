Irish Prison Service taking 'extra vigilance' after several prisoners overdose in one day at Midlands Prison 

THE IRISH PRISON SERVICE (IPS) has said it is taking 'extra vigilance' after a number of prisoners overdosed in one day at Midlands Prison in Co. Laois.

RTÉ News reports that several people overdosed after a drone dropped drugs into the prison yard on Friday, with four prisoners taken to hospital, one of whom remains in an induced coma.

The IPS confirmed it is working with the Health Service Executive (HSE) in response to a number of overdose presentations in custody at Midlands Prison.

It added that as well as responding to the immediate issue at the prison, it is continually working on improving methods to prevent contraband entering all of its facilities.

"Extra vigilance is being taken within the prison and information for prisoners around the dangers of consuming contraband has commenced," read a statement.

"The Irish Prison Service is committed to preventing the access of contraband including drugs into prisons and continues to be a high priority for the Irish Prison Service.

"The Irish Prison Service has committed to continuing to invest in new technologies and measures to support our efforts to keep contraband out of prisons.

"Prison staff have increased the use of random and intelligence-led cell searches on a daily basis.

"Our Canine Unit carry out searches around the prisons, including a greater focus on searching deliveries into prisons."

The IPS added that it continues to engage with An Garda Síochána at local and national levels to prevent contraband entering prisons.

It said the sharing of intelligence between the two has led to targeted searches resulting in the seizure of contraband.

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