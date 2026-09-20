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Man in critical condition after being found unconscious on street in Co. Antrim 
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Man in critical condition after being found unconscious on street in Co. Antrim 

The man was discovered at the junction of Alexander Street and Broughshane Street in Ballymena (Image: Google Street View)

A MAN is in a critical condition after being found in the street unconscious in Co. Antrim. 

The man was discovered with a head injury in the early hours of Saturday morning in Ballymena. 

Police have now launched an investigation and are appealing for witnesses and information. 

"Police in Ballymena are appealing for witnesses and information following a report at around 5.05am this morning, Saturday, September 19, of an unconscious male at the junction of Alexander Street and Broughshane Street in the town," read a statement. 

"Officers attended the scene, where colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service were already in attendance, providing treatment to the man, who had sustained a head injury.  

"He was subsequently taken on to hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition."

The PSNI has appealed to anyone who has any information that could assist their investigation to contact them on 101, quoting reference 210 of September 19. 

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See More: Antrim

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