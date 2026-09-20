Arrest after Belfast's Big Fish sculpture is damaged 

A MAN has been arrested after Belfast's Big Fish sculpture was damaged in the early hours of this morning.

The installation, which is popular with locals and tourists alike, sustained 'significant damage' to one of the fish's eyes.

SDLP councillor Séamas de Faoite has said that the sculpture was reportedly attacked with a sledgehammer and called for it to be better protected.

"We received a report at around 12.30am that someone had been seen causing damage to the Big Fish sculpture in the Donegall Quay area," said Sergeant Kelly of the PSNI.

"Officers attended the scene, where it was noted that significant damage had been caused to the left eye of the sculpture.

"A 44-year-old man was subsequently located nearby and arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

"He remains in police custody at this time."

Preservation call

The 10m-long sculpture, also known as The Salmon of Knowledge in reference to the Irish myth, was created by artist John Kindness and constructed in 1999.

Located by the River Lagan, the fish is covered with more than 300 ceramic tiles featuring texts, images and newspaper clippings that reflect moments in Belfast's history.

Inside the sculpture is a time capsule containing images, poetry and stories from local people and schoolchildren.

Councillor de Faoite said it was 'grim' that someone would want to damage the piece.

"I've been working for a while to get better protections and repairs for the iconic Big Fish statue," he said.

"Grim to see that last night someone decided to wilfully attack it, reportedly with a sledgehammer.

"North Belfast Cllr Carl Whyte and I will be working to ensure it is properly repaired and preserved."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 35 of September 20.

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