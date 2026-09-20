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Two men die in separate collisions on Ireland's roads in early hours of Sunday 
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Two men die in separate collisions on Ireland's roads in early hours of Sunday 

TWO men have died in separate collisions on Ireland's roads in the early hours of Sunday. 

In the first incident, a man in his 50s died after his car struck a premises on Connaught Street, Athboy, Co. Meath at around 2am. 

Gardaí said there were no other occupants in the car. 

The man's body has since been removed to the mortuary at Our Lady's Hospital, Navan where a post-mortem examination is due to take place in due course. 

Meanwhile, in Co. Limerick, a man in his 20s died in a single-vehicle collision after a car struck a tree. 

The incident occurred on the N21 at Cummeen, Adare at around 2.40am. 

Two male passengers, one in their 20s and the other an adult teenager, were taken from the scene to University Hospital Limerick. 

"The passenger, aged in his 20s, remains in a critical condition," read a garda statement. 

"The second passenger received non-life-threatening injuries."

As of Friday, there had been 134 deaths on Ireland’s roads in 2026, up from 124 for the same period last year. 

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See More: Limerick, Meath

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