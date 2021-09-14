Conor McGregor throws punch and drink at musician Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox on red carpet
Entertainment

Conor McGregor throws punch and drink at musician Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox on red carpet

CONOR MCGREGOR is in hot water again after getting into a scuffle on the red carpet at the VMAs.

Despite a recent leg injury following his brutal loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, which left the Dubliner with a broken leg and having to use a cane, McGregor was seen throwing punches and drinks at other event-goers-- namely musician Machine Gun Kelly and his actress girlfriend Megan Fox.

Photographs and videos from the star-studded event on Sunday shows McGregor seemingly throwing a punch towards Kelly-- real name Colson Baker-- who was dressed in a sparkling red suit.

Security teams get involved and hold both men back, as Kelly appears unperturbed, or even unaware of what is happening, as girlfriend Megan Fox gets in between the musician and the fighter.

 (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

In images circulating on social media-- thanks to the huge amount of photographers present at the red carpet-- a furious-looking McGregor can be seen lunging towards Kelly and then being dragged backwards by security. He loses his cane in the scuffle.

A further video shows the Crumlin fighter throwing his drink through the crowd in the direction of Kelly and Fox.

TMZ reports that a source claims McGregor asked Kelly for a picture but the musician refused and his security pushed McGregor away, causing him to spill his drink-- however a representative for the fighter denied a request for a photo happened, but admitted it was "unfortunate" the rapper's security "overreacted".

According to Entertainment Tonight, McGregor later claimed that "absolutely nothing happened".

"Nothing happened with me. I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight ... I certainly don't fight little vanilla boy rappers."

He went on: "I don't even know the guy. I don't know anything about him except that he's with Megan Fox."

 

