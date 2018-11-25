Johnny Depp to play guitar at Shane MacGowan’s wedding on Monday

HOLLYWOOD actor Johnny Depp is to play guitar at Shane MacGowan’s wedding on Monday.

The Pogues frontman, 60, is set to wed long-term partner Victoria Mary Clarke in what was initially intended as a secret wedding.

However Clarke, 52, has told the Irish Independent she was unable to keep the nuptials a total secret, adding, “a few of our friends and family have elected to make it a tiny but beautiful thing”.

And she also revealed Depp, a close friend of the London-born singer, will perform at the event.

“Johnny Depp is going to be the wedding guitarist,” she told the paper.

The Irish Sun reports that the low-key ceremony will take place in Copenhagen tomorrow.

Musical credentials

Although more famous for his acting, 55-year-old Depp is an accomplished guitar player.

He played on MacGowan’s 1994 album The Snake and performed at the musican’s 60th birthday party in Dublin in January.

He also played slide guitar on the Oasis song Fade In-Out from the album Be Here Now and is part of a super group called Hollywood Vampires, with Alice Cooper and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry.

MacGowan contributed to an album inspired by Depp’s 2013 film The Lone Ranger, while Clarke previously revealed Depp would be perfect to play MacGowan in a film.