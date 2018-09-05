Casting Shane MacGowan – singer’s wife asks who should play him on screen with interesting responses

LEGENDARY Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan has led an eventful life worthy of a big-screen biopic, but who could best play the singer on screen?
That was the question posed on twitter by his wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, amid reports a film is in the pipeline inspired by the pair’s relationship.
While the current hot casting debate may be around who will take over from Daniel Craig as James Bond, Clarke wondered who could immortalise MacGowan on film.
Supposing there is a film being made about us who could play #shanemacgowan ? Obviously Meryl Streep but who else? @poguesofficial pic.twitter.com/cIsjMPrFTE
— Victoria Mary Clarke (@Victoriamary) 5 September 2018
Clarke reckoned that she would be played by Meryl Streep but wanted suggestions as to who would play her leading man and Twitter didn’t disappoint – but who did she think would be perfect for the role?
Paul Whitehouse and his ex wife Fiona.. pic.twitter.com/rqoB1Nz8u2
— Vincent (@Planetwaves20) 5 September 2018
Twins 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6GQjE4W8iG
— Neil English (@NeilEnglish1) 5 September 2018
@thedylanmoran pic.twitter.com/RT1gNl4g1B
— J'en ai ☯️ (@hamacy) 5 September 2018
Has to be Christopher Walken! pic.twitter.com/3dLOO2jmhP
— Tracy 💜 🇮🇪 🇳🇴 (@AddressingLife) 5 September 2018
@HibernianFC assistant manager Garry Parker 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/kY0rW6WqWK
— Trishypops (@hibbytrish) 5 September 2018
Some of the suggestions got the thumbs up from Clarke…
He's brilliant! https://t.co/fzv6zSEdBz
— Victoria Mary Clarke (@Victoriamary) 5 September 2018
Handsome devil https://t.co/owKLqgW3Ae
— Victoria Mary Clarke (@Victoriamary) 5 September 2018
Shane loves #tomhardy ! https://t.co/wSQXkVBvNo
— Victoria Mary Clarke (@Victoriamary) 5 September 2018
Others got more of a lukewarm response…
You think? https://t.co/YjAQbF4zxD
— Victoria Mary Clarke (@Victoriamary) 5 September 2018
Too old! https://t.co/LvN3nI0N3a
— Victoria Mary Clarke (@Victoriamary) 5 September 2018
For me? https://t.co/AldrQF6Onz
— Victoria Mary Clarke (@Victoriamary) 5 September 2018
However there seemed to be one clear winner…
Would be perfect! https://t.co/GY0mampzF3
— Victoria Mary Clarke (@Victoriamary) 5 September 2018
The fact that MacGowan is eight years older than Clarke while Depp is 14 years younger than Streep may pose a bit of a problem, however we'd pay to see the Hollywood heavyweights play the couple.
Who do you reckon would be the ideal pick to play MacGowan on the big screen?