Casting Shane MacGowan – singer’s wife asks who should play him on screen with interesting responses

Entertainment

Shane MacGowan in 2014 (Image: Getty)

LEGENDARY Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan has led an eventful life worthy of a big-screen biopic, but who could best play the singer on screen?

That was the question posed on twitter by his wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, amid reports a film is in the pipeline inspired by the pair’s relationship.

MacGowan and Victoria Mary Clarke in 2007 (Image: RollingNews.ie)

While the current hot casting debate may be around who will take over from Daniel Craig as James Bond, Clarke wondered who could immortalise MacGowan on film.

Clarke reckoned that she would be played by Meryl Streep but wanted suggestions as to who would play her leading man and Twitter didn’t disappoint – but who did she think would be perfect for the role?

Some of the suggestions got the thumbs up from Clarke…

Others got more of a lukewarm response…

However there seemed to be one clear winner…

The fact that MacGowan is eight years older than Clarke while Depp is 14 years younger than Streep may pose a bit of a problem, however we'd pay to see the Hollywood heavyweights play the couple.

Who do you reckon would be the ideal pick to play MacGowan on the big screen?

