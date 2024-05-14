Nathan Carter becomes brand ambassador for luxury resort where he used to own property
Entertainment

Nathan Carter becomes brand ambassador for luxury resort where he used to own property

SINGING sensation Nathan Carter has become a brand ambassador for a luxurious resort in Northern Ireland where he used ot own a property.

The Liverpool-born star, who now lives in Fermanagh, is Lough Erne Resort’s first brand ambassador.

With family roots in counties Kerry and Down, the country music star moved to Ireland at the age of 18, from where he has built a huge international career since he began performing professionally in 2010.

In the 14 years that have passed he has released more than a dozen solo albums, six of which have taken Number One position in Ireland’s album chart.

But it was his 2012 album Wagon Wheel, and the title track in particular - which was a cover of Bob Dylan’s song, that truly sent his star soaring, gaining him national and international recognition and a fanbase to match.

This month Carter announced that has agreed to lend his well-known name to the lakeside Fermanagh resort where he previously owned a home, claiming he is a ”huge fan” of the area.

“Many will know that I have been a huge fan of Lough Erne Resort for a long time,” Carter said.

“It’s a unique luxury location, nestled on its own private peninsula, where guests can enjoy the world-renowned Fermanagh welcome, fantastic golf, world-class food, and the most amazing spa,” he added.

“I’m really looking forward to spending more time with the great team there.”

Nathan Carter pictured with Lough Erne Resort's Gareth Byrne

Lough Erne Resort General Manager, Gareth Byrne, said he was delighted that the singer had agreed to accept the resort’s invitation to be their ambassador.

“Nathan is well known to so many in the Fermanagh region, but is a massive international artist, so we’re thrilled he has agreed to support us in sharing everything that’s great about this wonderful resort,” Mr Byrne said.

“Nathan is a former owner of one of the private residences within the resort and has been a regular visitor for many years, enjoying our golf, spa and dining facilities with friends and family, so this is a great natural fit.”

As part of its commitment to the Cash for Kids charity, Lough Erne Resort is hosting  an Intimate Evening with Nathan Carter, where guests will enjoy a sumptuous 4-course fine food experience and a special show that will include a question-and-answer session with the star himself.

“It promises to be really fun-filled evening, with proceeds going to a really worthy cause,” the resort said in a statement.

The event, which runs from 7pm on May 16, will be hosted by Downtown Radio’s Gary and Glen.

Tickets cost £125 per person, with VIP tickets - including a personal meet and greet - costing £195.

See More: Lough Erne Resort, Nathan Carter

Related

Ireland's Bambie Thug finishes sixth in Eurovision Song Contest as Switzerland triumphs
News 2 days ago

Ireland's Bambie Thug finishes sixth in Eurovision Song Contest as Switzerland triumphs

By: Gerard Donaghy

Nicola Coughlan set to take centre stage as Bridgerton returns to our screens
Entertainment 4 days ago

Nicola Coughlan set to take centre stage as Bridgerton returns to our screens

By: Fiona Audley

Northern Irish beauty spot revealed as nation's most popular filming location
Entertainment 5 days ago

Northern Irish beauty spot revealed as nation's most popular filming location

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Dozens of firefighters tackling huge gorse fire in Mourne Mountains
News 1 day ago

Dozens of firefighters tackling huge gorse fire in Mourne Mountains

By: Gerard Donaghy

Co. Carlow hit-and-run now being treated as murder investigation
News 1 day ago

Co. Carlow hit-and-run now being treated as murder investigation

By: Gerard Donaghy

Four jailed over 'nightmarish' Co. Antrim attack and kidnapping that left victim with brain injury
News 2 days ago

Four jailed over 'nightmarish' Co. Antrim attack and kidnapping that left victim with brain injury

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man knocked unconscious during robbery in Co. Armagh
News 2 days ago

Man knocked unconscious during robbery in Co. Armagh

By: Gerard Donaghy

‘Excellent’ Irish doctor died while exploring Philippines with her friend
News 4 days ago

‘Excellent’ Irish doctor died while exploring Philippines with her friend

By: Fiona Audley