Nathan Carter becomes brand ambassador for luxury resort where he used to own property

SINGING sensation Nathan Carter has become a brand ambassador for a luxurious resort in Northern Ireland where he used ot own a property.

The Liverpool-born star, who now lives in Fermanagh, is Lough Erne Resort’s first brand ambassador.

With family roots in counties Kerry and Down, the country music star moved to Ireland at the age of 18, from where he has built a huge international career since he began performing professionally in 2010.

In the 14 years that have passed he has released more than a dozen solo albums, six of which have taken Number One position in Ireland’s album chart.

But it was his 2012 album Wagon Wheel, and the title track in particular - which was a cover of Bob Dylan’s song, that truly sent his star soaring, gaining him national and international recognition and a fanbase to match.

This month Carter announced that has agreed to lend his well-known name to the lakeside Fermanagh resort where he previously owned a home, claiming he is a ”huge fan” of the area.

“Many will know that I have been a huge fan of Lough Erne Resort for a long time,” Carter said.

“It’s a unique luxury location, nestled on its own private peninsula, where guests can enjoy the world-renowned Fermanagh welcome, fantastic golf, world-class food, and the most amazing spa,” he added.

“I’m really looking forward to spending more time with the great team there.”

Lough Erne Resort General Manager, Gareth Byrne, said he was delighted that the singer had agreed to accept the resort’s invitation to be their ambassador.

“Nathan is well known to so many in the Fermanagh region, but is a massive international artist, so we’re thrilled he has agreed to support us in sharing everything that’s great about this wonderful resort,” Mr Byrne said.

“Nathan is a former owner of one of the private residences within the resort and has been a regular visitor for many years, enjoying our golf, spa and dining facilities with friends and family, so this is a great natural fit.”

As part of its commitment to the Cash for Kids charity, Lough Erne Resort is hosting an Intimate Evening with Nathan Carter, where guests will enjoy a sumptuous 4-course fine food experience and a special show that will include a question-and-answer session with the star himself.

“It promises to be really fun-filled evening, with proceeds going to a really worthy cause,” the resort said in a statement.

The event, which runs from 7pm on May 16, will be hosted by Downtown Radio’s Gary and Glen.

Tickets cost £125 per person, with VIP tickets - including a personal meet and greet - costing £195.