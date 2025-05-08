Origins of Irish surnames explored in new television series

A NEW television series will explore the origins of some of the most common surnames in Ireland.

TG4 have confirmed a new series of Sloinne – which means 'surname' in Irish - will follow a number of Irish people as they go in search of the history of their surname.

The show takes viewers across Ireland to find the clans and the heritage associated with the names.

Surnames Mac Gearailt/FitzGerald, Ó Briain/O'Brien, Ó Néill/O'Neill, De Paor/Power, Ó Loingsigh/Lynch and Ó Gallachóir/Gallagher will be the focus of the new series, TG4 have confirmed.

In the first episode the Mac Gearailt surname, which is Fitzgerald in English, focuses on the Limerick region where Galway-based lecturer Rónán Mac Gearailt delves into his father’s background and stronghold of the surname in that surrounding area.

The retired schoolteacher and storyteller Paddy O’Brien spends time in county Clare, at the O’Brien's tower, the Cliffs of Moher and Dromoland Castle, while Yvonne Ní Chatháin from Galway visits Northern Ireland in search of some of the history on the Ó Catháin/Keane surname.

The series later finds itself in Galway to look at the history behind the Lynch surname, which is one of the city’s famous tribes.

Actor Pádraig Ó Loingsigh, who is currently starring as Brendan Behan in Moonlight: The Philip Lynott Enigma, returned to Ireland from the UK for this episode.

John Gallagher, a lecturer in Leeds, also made his way to Ireland for the series.

His research into the Ó Gallachóir/Gallagher surname took him from Dublin to his father’s homestead in Gaoth Dobhair, County Donegal.

The series, produced by Abú Media, airs on TG4 on Sundays at 8.30pm from May 11 and will be available to view globally on TG4 Player.