Origins of Irish surnames explored in new television series
Culture

Origins of Irish surnames explored in new television series

A NEW television series will explore the origins of some of the most common surnames in Ireland.

TG4 have confirmed a new series of Sloinne – which means 'surname' in Irish - will follow a number of Irish people as they go in search of the history of their surname.

The show takes viewers across Ireland to find the clans and the heritage associated with the names.

Ruth McMahon pictured at the Edna O'Brien Library

Surnames Mac Gearailt/FitzGerald, Ó Briain/O'Brien, Ó Néill/O'Neill, De Paor/Power, Ó Loingsigh/Lynch and Ó Gallachóir/Gallagher will be the focus of the new series, TG4 have confirmed.

In the first episode the Mac Gearailt surname, which is Fitzgerald in English, focuses on the Limerick region where Galway-based lecturer Rónán Mac Gearailt delves into his father’s background and stronghold of the surname in that surrounding area.

The retired schoolteacher and storyteller Paddy O’Brien spends time in county Clare, at the O’Brien's tower, the Cliffs of Moher and Dromoland Castle, while Yvonne Ní Chatháin from Galway visits Northern Ireland in search of some of the history on the Ó Catháin/Keane surname.

John Gallagher picture with Marie Campbell in Gaoth Dobhair

The series later finds itself in Galway to look at the history behind the Lynch surname, which is one of the city’s famous tribes.

Actor Pádraig Ó Loingsigh, who is currently starring as Brendan Behan in Moonlight: The Philip Lynott Enigma, returned to Ireland from the UK for this episode.

John Gallagher, a lecturer in Leeds, also made his way to Ireland for the series.

His research into the Ó Gallachóir/Gallagher surname took him from Dublin to his father’s homestead in Gaoth Dobhair, County Donegal.

The series, produced by Abú Media, airs on TG4 on Sundays at 8.30pm from May 11 and will be available to view globally on TG4 Player.

See More: Irish Surnames, Sloinne, TG4

Related

12 unusual Irish surnames and where they come from
Heritage 3 years ago

12 unusual Irish surnames and where they come from

By: Irish Post

17 common Irish surnames and what they mean
Genealogy 3 years ago

17 common Irish surnames and what they mean

By: Harry Brent

13 Irish surnames that are always mispronounced in America & Britain
Genealogy 3 years ago

13 Irish surnames that are always mispronounced in America & Britain

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

'His loss will be felt far and wide': Man who died after car entered water in Co. Mayo is named locally
News 19 hours ago

'His loss will be felt far and wide': Man who died after car entered water in Co. Mayo is named locally

By: Gerard Donaghy

Three officers injured as car rammed following hijacking in Newry
News 19 hours ago

Three officers injured as car rammed following hijacking in Newry

By: Gerard Donaghy

Walsh warns: planes ready, airports are not
Business 23 hours ago

Walsh warns: planes ready, airports are not

By: Grainne Conroy

Government approves proposals for two new ‘sex for rent’ offences in Ireland
News 1 day ago

Government approves proposals for two new ‘sex for rent’ offences in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

All aboard for the ultimate family adventure on the Isle of Man
Travel 1 day ago

All aboard for the ultimate family adventure on the Isle of Man

By: Fiona Audley

Arrest made after van driven at garda
News 1 day ago

Arrest made after van driven at garda

By: Fiona Audley