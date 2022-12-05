Niall Horan, Billie Eilish and Lewis Capaldi among first ten acts announced for Electric Picnic 2023
Entertainment

THE FIRST ten acts to headline Electic Picnic, Ireland's largest music festival, have been announced - with several performers returning to Stradbally having previously performed at the festival.

Ireland's own Niall Horan, pop star Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi and DJ and producer Fred again... are among the acts that have been announced today.

Also on the lineup is Tom Odell, Rick Astley, Steve Lacy, IDLES and Jamie xx and Amyl & The Sniffers.

Billie Eilish last headlined the festival in 2019, having performed at 7.30pm on the main stage on the Friday evening.

Lewis Capaldi last payed at the festival in 2017, and was due to play again at the 2020 festival which was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The last remaining tickets for the festival, which takes place 1-3 September 2023, go on sale at 10 am on Friday 9 December.

Tickets for the festival are priced at €281 for weekend camping, an Sunday day tickets are €106.

The remaining line-up for the festival is to be revealed in the New Year.

