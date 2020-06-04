Normal People smashes RTÉ Player record to become most-watched show ever
NORMAL PEOPLE has smashed yet another record as it officially became the most-watched show ever to air on RTÉ Player.

The BBC drama series, based on Sally Rooney's novel of the same name, has racked up over 3.3 million views on RTÉ Player since it first aired at the end of April, RTÉ has revealed.

The previous record-holder, series 4 of Love/Hate,received 1.2 million streams when it first aired in 2013-- an incredible feat at the time, but one which Normal People fans have almost tripled.

In comparison, the next most-aired shows are the ever-popular season 2 of The Young Offenders at 1.2 million in 2019, followed by Dublin Murders with a total of 560,000 streams.

The show has proved a phenomenal success since its launch last month (Normal People / BBC)
The popularity of Normal People has surpassed all expectations, almost becoming a worldwide phenomenon, with celebrities such as Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian and Niall Horan among those voicing their love for the show.

The season finale, which aired on RTÉ One on Tuesday, grabbed the attention of 319,000 viewers-- 33% of the overall RTÉ audience, a 20,000 increase from the week before.

This is far from the first record the Irish drama has claimed since its release-- in May, it was announced that the TV adaption had driven BBC Three to its best-ever week on record, almost doubling the previous record held by Killing Eve.

If you still haven't gotten around to watching the phenomenal drama (What have you been waiting for?!) you can check it out on RTÉ Player (Ireland) or BBC iPlayer (UK).

 

