'The most lovely person': Taylor Swift surprises fans and locals while holidaying in Belfast

TAYLOR SWIFT has been delighting fans and locals in Belfast as she holidays on the Emerald Isle.

The musician was rumoured to be visiting Belfast this weekend-- and now the news has been confirmed by none other than some delighted locals.

It seems Swift is up north with her boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, who is working on the upcoming TV show Conversations with Friends-- an adaption from the novel of the same name by Sally Rooney, who wrote the world-famous Normal People.

Singer-songwriter Tiernán Heffron, who was playing in Belfast, must have got the shock of his life when the megastar walked into his gig, but he kept his cool and finished the set-- all three hours of it-- with Swift enjoying every minute.

Heffron took to Twitter where he shared a photograph of himself and Swift enjoying a drink and posing together, describing her as "the most lovely person".

"It’s not everyday Taylor Swift walks into your gig and stays for your whole three hour set," he wrote.

"She was the most lovely person! She asked how she could follow what I was doing and gave me a tip! Dreams do come true, ready and excited for what’s to come."

City centre bar The Tipsy Bird also shared an image of their staff hanging out with the Bad Blood singer, with Swift appearing happy and relaxed in their company, leaning against one smiling girl.

They wrote: "The one and only Taylor Swift graced us with her presence last Friday night!" The staff described her "just as lovely as you would expect", and invited her back whenever she wanted. "Taylor, if you fancy being a Tipsy Bird another night in the future, you know where to find us!", they wrote, adding: "Oh, and if anyone wants to join us for Margaritas that are good enough for T-Swizzle just click the 'book now' button!" The Tipsy Bird wasn't the only venue graced by Swift's presence-- the talented singer also made her way to the Shu restaurant, where she took individual smiling photographs with each member of the team.

A staff member for Shu, posting the images on social media, described Taylor as "so lovely" and "a beautiful person inside and out".

What a legend-- we're not jealous at all, honest.