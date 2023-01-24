Oscar nominations for Paul Mescal, The Quiet Girl and The Banshees of Inisherin

CRITICALLY acclaimed Irish film The Banshees of Inisherin has received nine Oscar nominations today.

Announced this afternoon, the film, written by Martin McDonagh and starring Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan, was revealed as one of the most nominated movies in the list of those vying for gongs in the 95th Academy Awards – which take place on Sunday, March 12 at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre.

The film, which has won rave reviews since it was released in November 2022, is set on the fictional island off the coast of the West of Ireland.

In it, McDonagh reunites his In Bruges stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson.

Farrell plays the "nice but dull" Pádraic Súilleabháin, who slowly unravels after his lifelong friend Colm Doherty (Gleeson) abruptly decides he no longer wants to be friends with him.

Instead, he wants to devote the rest of his life entirely to making music and forging a legacy for himself.

The pair’s rift soon grows increasingly out of control, and contends with themes like loneliness, ego, death, and depression at the tail end of the civil war in Ireland in 1923.

The film has been nominated for the following Oscars: Actor in a Leading Role (Farrell), Actor in a Supporting Role (Gleeson), Actor in a Supporting Role (Keoghan), Actress in a Supporting Role (Condon), Directing (McDonagh), Film Editing (Mikkel E.G. Nielsen), Music -Original Score (Carter Burwell), Best Picture and Writing (Original Screenplay).

Elsewhere Irish language film The Quiet Girl was nominated in the International Feature Film Category, where it goes up against the likes of World War One film All Quiet on the Western Front, and Irish actor Paul Mescal, of Normal People fame, was nominated for Actor in a Leading Role for his part in the movie Aftersun.

An Irish Goodbye, led by Irish actors set in Northern Ireland and featuring Irish actors Michelle Fairley and Paddy Jenkins, was nominated in the Short Film (Live Action) category.

But the movie which received the most nominations in today’s announcement was the action comedy Everything Everywhere All At Once – which totalled 11 nominations.

Comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has been confirmed as the host for the 95th annual Academy awards.

"Jimmy is the perfect host to help us recognise the incredible artists and films of our 95th Oscars,” the academy confirmed.

“His love of movies, live TV expertise, and ability to connect with our global audiences will create an unforgettable experience for our millions of viewers worldwide," said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang.

"With Kimmel, Weiss and Kirshner's fresh perspective and masterful guidance, the Oscars will celebrate its rich 95-year history, the collaborative nature of moviemaking, and our diverse, dynamic and deeply creative community of filmmakers."