Peaky Blinders helping Arsenal’s Spanish manager learn English
Cillian Murphy and Unai Emery

ARSENAL’S Spanish manager Unai Emery has revealed he has been brushing up on his English, by watching hit TV show Peaky Blinders.

The series, set in post-WWI Birmingham, stars Irish actor Cillian Murphy as the head of the eponymous criminal gang.

Emery, who took over from Arsene Wenger at the London club in the summer, has revealed the series is helping him perfect his English.

However he did admit to having some difficulty with the Brummie accent.

“Now I am watching English series for improve my English, Peaky Blinders,” he said ahead of today’s trip to Bournemouth.

“It is good but it is difficult [to understand], it is from Birmingham. And it’s very aggressive.

“But it’s good, it’s good.”

The show follows Thomas Shelby, played by Murphy, as he builds his empire in the Midlands city, first as a criminal and latterly as an MP.

Filming on series 5 began in September and it is expected to air in spring 2019 on its new home at BBC One.

