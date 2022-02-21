Record-breaking production figures for the Irish screen Industry in 2021

NEW FIGURES published from Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland have revealed a record-breaking spend of €500 million in the Irish economy across film, television drama, documentary and animation production in 2021.

This level of spend on jobs and local goods and services represents the highest ever achieved and is a 40% increase on the previous record set in 2019.

Screen Ireland says the increased levels of production activity are being driven by both local and international productions,with the sector currently supporting 12,000* local jobs with expansion opportunities across all parts of the industry anticipated in the coming year.

Screen Ireland said that the success of screen production activity has come on the back of a combination of Ireland’s competitiveness in attracting international productions, Screen Ireland’s own development funding opportunities and schemes for local producers and creative talent, as well as direct support from Government that is key to driving and maintaining this success.

Figures highlighted include local TV drama production spend increased by 40% from 2019, with new series Holding based on Graham Norton’s novel, The Dry and Redemption due to make waves with Irish and international audiences later this year.

Similarly local Irish animation also demonstrated an increase in production in 2021 of 27%, and throughout the year Screen Ireland funded film, television and animation projects picked up over 35 major international award nominations.

Commenting on the figures, Désirée Finnegan, Chief Executive, Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland said:

"This record-breaking level of film and TV production in Ireland demonstrates the dedication and resilience of all those working across the sector.

"Despite immense challenges, the producers, directors, writers, cast and crew continued creating world-class stories to entertain audiences at home and abroad. Throughout 2021 Screen Ireland supported Ireland’s vital national cinema, increased investment in high-end TV drama, embraced innovation in the animation sector and continued excellence in documentary production."

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin TD also said the industry in Ireland "is building a reputation for high quality production across the world."

"Our people, landscape, and creative talent are combining with a supportive economic and cultural environment to provide Ireland with a major competitive advantage that is attracting significant investment from overseas."

"The Audio Visual Action Plan has supported Ireland’s screen industries to become a global centre of excellence for the film and TV industry and in particular to grow Irish TV Drama.

"Looking at the creative output generated in 2021, it is clear that, in line with the Audiovisual Action Plan, Ireland is on track to continue to grow, creating local jobs and a welcome spend in the Irish economy.

"Local film, television and animation ensures that Irish stories and Irish creativity are enjoyed worldwide, whilst international productions bring images of Irish locations around the globe."