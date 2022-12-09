Renowned Irish cellist Patrick Dexter’s releases festive single 'Auld Lang Syne'
Patrick Dexter.

GLOBALLY RENOWNED Irish cellist Patrick Dexter has released his latest single Auld Lang Syne - an ode to his worldwide community of supporters and his rapid rise to fame in during the pandemic.

Dexter has collaborated with harpist Alanna Thornburgh to produce this moving rendition of  the festive classic.

Commenting on his latest release, Dexter said:

"Being together is, in so many ways, at the very heart of this time of year. For many of us, being  apart from loved ones over the pandemic makes this Christmas together so significant.

"Sharing my cello playing online over the pandemic, countless numbers of people remarked how certain melodies, along with the atmospheric beauty of the West of Ireland’s landscape, gave them a sense of togetherness, something deep and primordial," he continued.

"As we all move into a new year marked by our new found awareness of how important it is to be together, I felt that the tune that  captures this spirit the best had to be Auld Lang Syne."

Though Patrick spent much of youth in Dublin, he now makes music in a tiny stone cottage in County Mayo, surrounded by immense amounts of nature.

During the Coronavirus lockdown, Patrick developed a habit of practicing the cello outside.

One day, he posted a video of himself online, and the internet took the wheel. His performances started to rack up tens of millions of views, and messages from people all over the world who had taken comfort in his rich, expansive playing flooded in.

Dexter will perform this piece at a concert at LinenHall Arts Centre on Saturday 4 February 2023  - a unique blend of instrumental folk, classical and original compositions, including a premiere of new music on the night.

For a full list of tour dates, visit www.patrickdexter.com

