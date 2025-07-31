Witness appeal after motorcyclist dies in Waterford collision

GARDAÍ have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a motorcyclist died in a collision in Waterford.

The single vehicle collision occurred on the R675 at Ballinahilla last night at roughly 11.45pm.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to the morgue at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

The road remains closed this morning for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, garda have confirmed.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 11:00pm and 12:00am (midnight) are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on 058 48600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.