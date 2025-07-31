Witness appeal after motorcyclist dies in Waterford collision
News

Witness appeal after motorcyclist dies in Waterford collision

GARDAÍ have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a motorcyclist died in a collision in Waterford.

The single vehicle collision occurred on the R675 at Ballinahilla last night at roughly 11.45pm.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to the morgue at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

The road remains closed this morning for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, garda have confirmed.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 11:00pm and 12:00am (midnight) are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on 058 48600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Related
News 35 minutes ago

Man charged after passenger dies in Dublin collision

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 hours ago

Francis Bacon’s studio to be ‘fully protected’ while Hugh Lane Gallery closes

By: Fiona Audley

News 3 hours ago

Taoiseach launches new stamp marking 250 years since Daniel O’Connell’s birth

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 17 hours ago

Arrest after man dies and woman injured in single-vehicle collision in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 18 hours ago

Priest tells Maguiresbridge service that murders are 'more than any heart should bear'

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 19 hours ago

Elon Musk's X loses high court challenge over online safety rules

By: Mark Murphy

Business 19 hours ago

'Perfect fit': Irish firm Fexco acquires Sainsbury's Travel Money business

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 20 hours ago

Criticism over spread of misinformation following stabbing of garda in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 22 hours ago

Ireland’s tourism industry urged to expand beyond US amid sharp drop in visitors

By: Mark Murphy