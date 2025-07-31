President Higgins shares ‘great sadness’ over sudden death of Seán Rocks

IRELAND’S president has led the tributes following the death of RTÉ presenter Seán Rocks.

The Monaghan-born radio presenter and actor has died, aged 64, it was confirmed in a statement by RTÉ.

“It is with profound sadness that RTÉ announces the death of radio presenter and actor Seán Rocks,” they said.

“Seán died last night following a brief illness at the age of 64,” they added.

Rocks presented RTÉ Radio 1’s nightly arts and culture magazine, Arena, since its inception in 2009.

Recently he presented a Sunday afternoon programme on RTÉ lyric FM, where his radio career first began in 2000.

RTÉ Director-General Kevin Bakhurst said it was with “enormous shock and sadness” that the broadcaster learned of “Seán’s untimely passing”.

“Not only is radio the poorer for his passing, but so too has Ireland lost one of its most passionate advocates for the arts, and one of its most informed and versatile voices,” Mr Bakhurst said.

“I want to extend my most sincere sympathies to Seán’s beloved Catherine, his children Christian and Morgan, his friends, and his colleagues at this terrible time.”

Rocks began presenting programmes on RTÉ Lyric FM in 2000, before moving on to produce and present documentaries and arts programming on RTÉ Radio 1, including 'Soul of Ireland', an award winner at the New York Festival of Radio.

He also regularly hosted important national literary and arts events and compered events at the National Concert Hall and other major venues nationwide.

Paying tribute this morning, President Michael D Higgins said it was “with the greatest sadness that I have learnt of the death of Seán Rocks”.

“Ireland has lost one its finest broadcasters and advocates for the arts and artists,” he added.

“Seán’s show Arena on Radio One was an example, for all generations of listeners, of the deep, wide and supportive curiosity that he delivered from a rich insight into all aspects of the arts and culture,” he explained.

“Seán’s interest in all forms of the arts shone through on every topic and he expanded so many people’s appreciation of performance and culture of all kinds, a public service broadcaster in the truest sense.”

Mr Higgins went on to recall the last time Rocks visited his Dublin home, Áras an Uachtaráin.

“Just last month, we had the benefit in the Áras on Bloomsday this year of Seán’s brilliant critical and presentational skills and of welcoming his family,” he said.

“His trademark warmth and knowledge of the performers and their work lifted the occasion as it always did, communicating an instinctive respect for performance.”

He added: “Sabina and myself were honoured to welcome Seán to Áras an Uachtaráin on a number of other occasions over the years.

“I think for example of the wonderful way in which Seán led an event for youth to mark the visit of the then Prince of Wales, His Majesty King Charles, on his visit to Áras an Uachtaráin in 2017.

“Seán introduced young people from all over Ireland representing the worlds of art, music, sport, science, agriculture and advocacy.”

In his own work as an actor, Rocks had performed at the Abbey Theatre in Dublin and the Royal Court in London.

He leaves behind his wife Catherine and sons Morgan and Christian.