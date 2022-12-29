RTÉ broadcaster Rick O'Shea, who runs the online club, tweeted that they had had a "minor miracle" yet again this year with over €30,000 raised this Christmas being split between homeless charity the Peter McVerry Trust and the Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

"It is the season and all," Mr O'Shea tweeted.

"Thank you to the legendary Russell Crowe for the most bafflingly brilliant support of The Rick O'Shea Book Club Xmas Appeal, again!

"I had thought we wouldn't make €25,000 this year, now we are over €30,000 and counting. That's €190,000 raised over the five years.

"The appeal stays open until the end of the year."

In December 2021 Mr O'Shea jokingly tweeted that they could do with an influx of donations from the "super rich".

He tweeted the appeal after the fund reached €15,000.

"I quite jokingly tweeted today after the Xmas appeal for the DSPCA and the Peter McVerry Trust reached €15,000 that we were halfway there and that if any super rich followers of mine fancied topping that up so I could stop yammering on about this between now and Christmas that would be great," he wrote.

"I have no words. Really. Thank you kind wonderful man Russell Crowe. We went from €15,000 to €20,000 in one single donation. I now owe him all the pints."