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Slow airs revive the intimate heart of Irish tradition
Entertainment

Slow airs revive the intimate heart of Irish tradition

WALTZES, polkas, reels, jigs; whilst we may mostly only listen to Irish traditional music these days, our tapping feet give away its historical purpose as dance music.

Slow airs are the exception; they have an evocative quietness, with the melodies often drawn from sean-nós singing.

Nyahh Records, a truly eclectic label whose releases include experimental, Kurdish and Moroccan music, have added a collection of slow airs played on the fiddle to their previous, excellent A Collection of Songs in the Traditional and Sean-Nós Style.

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See More: Nyahh Records, Traditional Irish Music

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