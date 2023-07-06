Ten minutes with Daniel Cohen

Daniel Cohen is a pop artist who started writing music in his teens, and was part of Irish rock band WEB for many years. They released an album and five singles, two of which reached the top forty and top thirty in the Irish Charts respectively.

Daniel has worked as an independent music producer for over a decade (USA, Sweden and Spain) helping other independent artists and bands achieve their dream of getting a recording contract.

What are you up to?

So, right now we are busy promoting my new summer single Kevin Costner. I’m also very excited about my next single Star people that will come out on August 31. I’m also nearing completion on a very strong Eurovision entry for Ireland 2024 — which I hope will go all the way.

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

Probably Hans Zimmer – Now We Are Free. I listen to it quite often and it gets me every time. It has everything.

Which musician has most influenced you?

I think I would have to say Adam Clayton from U2. When I was learning bass in my teens his style was something I really liked. The driving nature of his delivery is very powerful.

Who would be in your ideal band?

Well I’d have to have the original Motown Funk brothers with the late and great James Jamerson. To work and create with all that talent would be unbelievable. However, in modern times it would be Silk Sonic and Bruno Mars’ band for sure.

How did you get started in music?

I bought a bass to join my school band after seeing them play in the talent show. But then they discovered at the first band practice that I couldn’t even play! I was out quickly. Then a month later a guy from school asked me to join his band and he taught me. It all grew from there.

Where are you from in Ireland?

I grew up in Renmore, in Galway City.

What’s on your smartphone playlist at the minute?

Katy Perry – Chained to the Rhythm.

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

This is a very hard one as there are so many beautiful place and I’ve hitchhiked to every corner of the Island. I think Ballybunion in Kerry on a sunny day would be my choice if pushed.

Mozart or Martin Hayes?

I love Mozart but prefer Beethoven.

Who will act you when they make a film of your life?

Robert Sheehan. I know him from Galway. He’s a super talent.

Have you a favourite line from a song?

Mariah Carey – “Lord know dreams are hard to follow but don’t let anyone tear them away.”

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

Definitely my athletics medal. I was a competitive athlete for two decades. I narrowly missed the Sydney Games in 2000 for the relay team. Late in the same year I suffered a career-ending injury.

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?

It’s important to stay positive and to really fight for things you want to achieve. Nobody is going to give you anything in this world.

What do you consider the greatest work of art?

The Sagrada Familia in Barcelona. I could hardly believe we were capable of such beauty.

Who/what is the greatest love of your life?

Music has always been my best friend but the greatest love of my life would be my wonderful partner Caroline, and our two beautiful girls. We will be married this week on July 8. Without her love and support I would not be able to create the music I do and chase my greatest dream of all; to be a global music artist.