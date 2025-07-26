Ten Minutes with... Lex Bucha

DUBLIN-based indie pop artist Lex Bucha has released his debut EP, Painless Mode.

This week he took time out to talk to The Irish Post...

What are you up to?

Right now, I’m in Dublin and I am enjoying this beautiful whirlwind of writing, recording, and releasing music that feels like my most personal work yet.

I just released my debut EP Painless Mode —it’s mostly about moments of confronting emotions I have tried to bury, and it’s been amazing seeing how people have connected with it.

I’ve also been collaborating with other artists and producers across Europe, jumping between writing camps, and soaking up as much creative energy as I can.

And yes… more music is on the way very soon!

How would you describe your music?

I’d say it’s like a heart-to-heart conversation—emotional, a little vulnerable, but wrapped in melodies that make you want to sing along (or maybe cry on a dancefloor!).

It’s a blend of electro-pop, alt-pop, and singer-songwriter vibes.

If you imagine Troye Sivan and The 1975 sitting down for coffee and writing songs together… it might sound something like that.

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

Breathe Me by Sia. Every single time. It’s like the soundtrack to every heartbreak and every healing moment I’ve ever had.

There’s something about how fragile and raw it is that never fails to hit me right in the chest.

Tearjerker every time I listen.

Which musician or singer has most influenced you?

Robyn, without a doubt. She has this magical way of writing songs that are devastating and euphoric at the same time.

I love how she’s never afraid to be vulnerable, but she also makes you want to dance through your feelings - which honestly sums up how I try to approach my own music too.

What’s on your smartphone playlist at the minute?

It’s a bit chaotic—in the best way! I’ve been obsessed with RAYE’s latest album (absolute masterpiece), Lana Del Rey for those late-night city walks, and Orla Gartland, who always nails that perfect mix of clever lyrics and catchy melodies.

Oh, and I’m forever looping some classics like HURTS and Shakespeare's Sister.

My playlists are basically an emotional rollercoaster.

What are your favourite lyrics?

Oh, this one’s tough because I’m a total lyrics nerd! But I always go back to:

“I’m a crumpled up piece of paper lying here / ’Cause I remember it all too well” from Taylor Swift’s All Too Well.”

It’s so simple but gut-wrenching. She somehow captured heartbreak in one line.

What are your family roots in Ireland?

My roots are split between Ireland, the UK and Malta, which basically means I have a deep love for storytelling, a strong cup of tea, and a pastizzi!

In Ireland, my family are based around Antrim, but I have become a Dubliner over the past five years of living here - you’ve probably seen me hanging around Stoneybatter, especially if you’ve been in the Belfry recently.

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

Donegal - hands down. It feels like the edge of the world, in the most magical way.

The scenery is breathtaking, and there’s such a sense of calm there - it’s like everything else just fades away.

Plus, the music scene there is incredible.

It’s where I go to reconnect with myself and get inspired. Shout out to Dungloe.

What has been your favourite venue?

The Workman’s Club (the cellar room) in Dublin will always be special to me.

There’s just something about the energy in that room - it’s intimate, raw, and there’s this beautiful connection between the artist and the audience.

I love the lightening and decor there also.

Have you a book that has been a major influence on you?

The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron completely changed how I approach creativity.

It taught me to let go of perfectionism and just make things - whether it’s a messy lyric idea or a fully-formed song.

It’s like therapy in book form for artists.

Which living person do you most admire?

Sandra Bullock. She’s funny, brutally honest, and completely herself, both on and off camera.

I admire how she’s built her career by staying true to her weird, wonderful self.

Miss Congeniality is my favourite movie ever.

Which trait in others do you most admire?

Kindness. It’s the quiet superpower that makes the world a better place.

You can tell a lot about a person by how they treat others when no one’s watching.

I always try to be kind to everyone.

What would be your motto?

“Feel it fully, then let it go.”

It’s how I try to approach life - and songwriting!

I process things with my songwriting - but its important to close the door on the pain once you have got it out.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever been given?

“Don’t wait for permission.” That one really stuck with me. In music, in life, in everything—you have to trust yourself and just go for it, even if it feels scary.

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

My lyric notebook. It’s full of messy scribbles, half-finished verses, and random thoughts. Honestly, it’s probably the closest thing I have to a diary. If I ever lost it… I’d cry. Also my phone - guilty of needing it for everything in my life lately.

What’s best thing about where you live?

The cafes - Stoneybatter is full of them. I love a good Italian bite from Mooz or baked good from The Green Door. Recommend also Sorrento for a good baked good if you can catch them open!

. . . and the worst?

Definitely the rain! It’s Dublin - it’s like a surprise guest that just never leaves.

I love a cosy rainy day every now and then, but sometimes it feels like we’re living inside a cloud.

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?

That nothing stays the same forever—everything shifts, evolves, and moves forward. Learning to ride those waves instead of fighting them has been a huge lesson for me.

What do you believe in?

I believe in the power of music to heal and connect people. It’s this magical language that brings us together, even when words fail.

Who/what is the greatest love of your life?

Music. It’s been with me through every heartbreak, every celebration, every big moment. It’s more than just something I do—it’s a part of who I am.

I feel lucky to be in a position to release music.