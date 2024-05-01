Ten Minutes with David Gilna
David Gilna is an acclaimed and award-winning Irish playwright, actor, screenwriter, producer, and filmmaker from Swords, Co Dublin.

Beginning his journey at The National Performing Arts School under the guidance of Jill Doyle and Eamon Farrell, he further honed his skills by studying Theatre Studies at Colaiste Dhulaigh.

As an actor, Gilna has graced prestigious stages such as The West End and The Globe, touring extensively throughout Europe and America.

What are you up to?

My latest play in development ‘Nancy & Michael’ was staged at The American Irish Historical Society on 5th Avenue as a part of the 1st Irish Festival 2024 with Origin Theatre Company. This has been my fourth collaboration with Mick Mellamphy and all the team in New York.

 

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

Irish composer Patrick Cassidy’s Vide Cor Meum.

 

Which performer has most influenced you?

In terms of music I draw inspiration from an array of Irish artists including The Dubliners, U2, Aslan, Sinead O’Connor, The Wolfe Tones and love a good auld kitchen rave to myself.

 

How did you get started in theatre?

I got started in my local community, in the mighty parish of Swords, Co Dublin. Then joined The National Performing Arts School ran by my friends Jill Doyle & Eamon Farrell in Ringsend.

 

Opera or vaudeville?

Vaudeville every time!!!

 

What song being played at a party would make you leave immediately?

I’d never leave a party early . . . .

 

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

Me roots, my community, Swords, North County Dublin.

 

What would be your motto?

Up d’parish !

 

Mozart or Martin Hayes

Mozart.

 

Which living person do you most admire?

My parents Pat & Bernadette Gilna.

 

Who will act you when they make a film of your life?

I’ve sold the rights to one of my earlier plays to be adapted into a feature film, so a mixture of Brendan Behan, Malachy McCourt and Daniel Day Lewis would be a beautiful blend of raconteur & actor.

 

Who will you thank in your Grammy award acceptance speech?

My Guardian Angel, the people who helped support all my creative endeavours and of course the ones who slammed the doors closed in my face,

 

Have you a favourite line from a song?

“We drink to the memory of the brave, the faithful and the few, some way far off beyond the wave, some sleep in Ireland too.” From The Memory of the Dead

 

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

My personal collection of paintings and prints I’ve acquired over the years.

 

What’s the best thing about where you live?

Besides my local pub, walks in the Jacko & Swords Castle.

 

. . .  . and the worst?

Squirrels trying to eat the roof off my house.

 

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?

The gift of a second chance in life after I was struck by lightning.

 

What gives you the greatest laugh?

A good ould yarn in a local pub.

 

What do you believe in?

A higher power and lighting candles.

 

Who/what is the greatest love of your life?

After myself, it can only be my girlfriend, Louise.

 

 

 

 

