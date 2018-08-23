Una Healy unveils new look following split from Ben Foden
The country singer has changed her entire look.

Former Saturdays singer Una Healy has gone to the blonde side.

The 36-year-old has shared images of her new look on Instagram, unveiling a warm blonde hue in her hair.

Healy also noticeably removed all images of estranged husband Ben Foden from her Instagram account.

The pair were due to move to New York along with their two children, Aoife Belle and Tadhg.

However, according to sources close to the couple, Healy had her doubts about her spouse before they were to move to America: "Everyone was looking forward to the move but Una had become suspicious about Ben’s behaviour.

"She has now decided it’s over. She’s utterly heartbroken and devastated, but she’s very traditional in her outlook," they added.

Foden is said to move to New York without the family while Healy has returned to her family home in Thurles, County Tipperary.

The pair married in 2012.

