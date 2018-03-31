All viewers had the same reaction to this week's edition of Saturday Night Takeaway
All viewers had the same reaction to this week's edition of Saturday Night Takeaway

DECLAN DONNELLY had to fly solo this evening.

The British presenter had to do without his counterpart Ant McPartlin tonight due to McPartlin's readmittance to rehab.

McPartlin has returned to rehab and pulled out of all TV commitments after he was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following a three-car crash in south-west London on March 18.

The 42-year-old has been charged with the offence and will appear in court next week.

It's expected that Ant will remain in treatment for some time and miss his usual presenting slots on Britain’s Got Talent and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The troubled Newcastle native previously entered rehab last year for a prescription drugs addiction.

Tonight saw the show still go on, albeit with a lonely Declan Donnelly, which broke the hearts of many Ant and Dec fans at home.

Many were surprised at Donnelly making no direct reference to his friend's absence.

