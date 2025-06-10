Zenith Cafe showcases Belfast talent and rising stars at London venue
Entertainment

Zenith Cafe showcases Belfast talent and rising stars at London venue

Danny Addison

INDEPENDENT Belfast record label Zenith Café has held its first anniversary at London’s Gibson Garage.

Headlining the evening were two of Northern Ireland’s most compelling singer-songwriters, Gareth Dunlop and Nathan O’Regan, alongside rising folk-pop artist Danny Addison — a recent addition to the Zenith roster.

Gareth Dunlop

Label co-founders Sophie Turner and Laura Nowicka opened proceedings with a quick resumé, before handing the spotlight to Gareth Dunlop. Fresh from a nomination for Album of the Year at the Northern Ireland Music Awards for his 2024 release Welcome To The House Of I Don’t Know, Dunlop delivered stripped-back versions of his signature songs. Backed by rich vocal harmonies, tracks such as Church and Go Down Swinging showcased his emotive songwriting, culminating in a rousing rendition of All We’ll Ever Need.

He was followed by Manchester-born, Belfast-based newcomer Danny Addison, whose recent single Pheromone has garnered early acclaim. Performing with quiet intensity, Addison captivated the room with unreleased songs Back To You and Tribe, hinting at a promising debut project in the works.

Nathan O'Regan

Closing the night was Zenith stalwart Nathan O’Regan, whose mix of soul, charm, and storytelling proved a hit with the crowd. From the reflective Better Days to the poignant Baby Steps — a tender ode to fatherhood — and finally Family No.2, a tribute to the creative kinship at the heart of Zenith, O’Regan’s set brought the evening to a heartfelt conclusion.

With a growing roster, international touring plans, and a track record in sync and artist development, Zenith Cafe is carving out a distinct space in the independent music landscape.

