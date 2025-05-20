From Cork to cutting-edge fertility research

How two identical twins are leading the fight for women’s health with data, diagnosis and determination

FROM the hills of Cork to the forefront of health technology in London, Dr Helen O’Neill’s journey has been shaped by a deep curiosity and a personal commitment to transforming women’s health. Now an Associate Professor at University College London (UCL) and the founder of Hertility, Helen is leading a revolution in how women access and understand their reproductive health.

Helen grew up in Cork as the youngest of six siblings and later went to University College Cork (UCC). As an identical twin, her fascination with DNA began early. “You’re constantly being compared, constantly getting praised—or blamed—for something your twin did. That really made me curious about what makes us different genetically.” That early spark led her to pursue a master’s in prenatal genetics and foetal medicine at UCL, followed by a PhD in stem cell genetics and developmental biology.

“I remember looking at babies and thinking, ‘How did you make that?’ A perfect human, when so much in biology is flawed—it just amazed me.” After her PhD and postdoc, Helen landed what she considered her dream job: a university lecturer, able to teach and continue her research. But as she reached her 30s, something began to change. Working in reproductive science, she was immersed in data and statistics. But over time, that data became more personal.

“You spend years teaching people that fertility declines in your 30s, and then one day you realise—you’re in your 30s too. You start asking, Is this about me? Am I the exception or the rule?” Despite coming from a large family and leading a healthy lifestyle, the reality of fertility statistics hit home. “One in six people globally struggle with infertility. 86% of your egg reserve is gone by age 30. Those numbers stop feeling abstract very quickly.”

Helen applied for a grant to develop predictive algorithms for fertility and gynaecological conditions. That research became the foundation for what would soon become Hertility. The plan was to run a clinical trial at the Royal Free Hospital in London. But just as recruitment was about to begin, the pandemic hit and shut down all non-essential clinics—including hers.

“Once again, women’s health was deprioritised. It was frustrating, but we had to adapt.” Instead of in-person appointments, the team shifted everything online. They created a detailed digital health assessment and enabled at-home hormone testing.

“It turned out to be a blessing in disguise. We could now collect data at the exact point in someone’s menstrual cycle when it mattered most—something that's incredibly difficult to do in a clinical setting.” The response was overwhelming. Over 7,000 women signed up for the trial, a clear signal that many were looking for answers about their reproductive health. What made Hertility even more personal for Helen was the fact that she incorporated the company while three months pregnant.

“I thought, I need to create something that offers a better health future for her. The current state of women’s health is actually appalling. It’s devastating that we still use language like ‘this condition is quite elusive’ or ‘there just isn’t enough data.’” Many conditions that affect one in ten women still don’t have cures or even effective treatments and continue to be underfunded and under-researched. “No other area of medicine has been so neglected. For me, the opportunity to build something in a field where there is a void of data has been an exciting way to use data for good.”

For Helen, Hertility became a way to not just talk about change—but to build it. As the company gained momentum, Helen’s identical twin sister Deirdre, a corporate lawyer at Cooley, stepped in. “She just turned to me and said, ‘Why don’t we incorporate it?’ As an academic, that felt huge. For her, it was just a Tuesday.” That simple step marked the beginning of Hertility—a health tech company built on science, data and a clear mission: to give women control over their reproductive health. A few months later, Deirdre left her corporate job to join the company full-time.

“Our skills have been completely complementary. We’re back-to-back, looking at the company from every angle.” What started as a fertility insight tool has grown into something much more powerful. Hertility’s algorithms now screen for 18 of the most common conditions facing women —many of which take years to diagnose through traditional routes.

“We can now screen for these conditions in just six days. And when we tested our model against a clinician, it actually outperformed the clinician.” This is not about replacing doctors, Helen is quick to clarify. It’s about cutting through the confusion and delays that so many women face. “Most women go through a diagnostic odyssey—years of appointments, frustration, and misdiagnoses. We want to get them to the right expert, much sooner.”

She claims over 700,000 women are on gynaecology waitlists in the UK; the need for innovation is urgent. For Helen, the goal is clear: make Hertility a core part of healthcare, and she sees data-driven diagnostics as essential, not optional. “This belongs in the hands of every GP, every secondary care provider, every gynaecologist. Not years of waiting—just answers, fast.”

“No mathematician is offended when someone uses a calculator. No clinician should be offended by an algorithm that brings women to the care they need—faster.”