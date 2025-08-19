Family of Irish yoghurt producers in Wexford star in new Marks and Spencer advert
Business

A YOGHURT-PRODUCING family in Co. Wexford are the stars of a new Marks and Spencer advert.

The Dunne family supply premium Irish yoghurts to the British supermarket chain from their dairy farm in Enniscorthy.

Now in the family for nine generations, the Killowen Farm has been in operation for more than 20 years.

Pictured (l-r) at the Killowen Farm in Co. Wexford are Mark Moriarty, Charlie Dunne, Pauline Dunne and Nicholas Dunne

It is run by Nicholas Dunne, his sister Pauline, his son Charlie, and the wider family circle.

Their work features in the latest and final instalment of the M&S Farm to Foodhall campaign, has which followed M&S Food Ambassador Mark Moriarty as he visited the firm's suppliers across Ireland, showcasing how the producers deliver their higher quality Irish produce.

In this final instalment Moriarty meets Nicholas and Pauline and gives viewers an insight into the cows’ natural environment, their green grass grazing, the care and attention that goes into rearing the animals and how this translates to the quality and flavour of the yogurt found in the M&S Foodhall.

"It was a privilege to connect with Nicholas, Pauline, and their extended family at their Wexford dairy farm,” Moriarty said.

“Witnessing firsthand the passion infused into every M&S yogurt truly exemplifies their dedication to delivering the finest quality produce,” he added.

“There’s something special about enjoying a product that is created right there on the family's dairy farm whilst surrounded by the animals and beauty of nature.

“With sensational flavours and deliciously creamy yogurt, it is cultivators like the Dunnes who ensure consumers have access to exceptional products when they shop at M&S.”

Laura Harper, Trading Director for M&S Ireland and Northern Ireland said: “Our Farm to Foodhall campaign concludes by celebrating the outstanding contributions of the Dunne family Farm in Co. Wexford.

“We are thrilled to share their story, guaranteeing our customers consistently delicious and high-quality yogurt with exclusive flavours designed for M&S shoppers."

